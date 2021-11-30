Chabad of Penn State holds annual Car Menorah Parade to celebrate Hanukkah season, Jewish community

On the third night of Hanukkah — Tuesday — Chabad of Penn State held its annual Car Menorah Parade throughout downtown State College and menorah lighting outside of Old Main.

Starting around 5:15 p.m. on Waring Avenue, approximately 15 cars, one firetruck and one screen video truck traveled through College and Beaver avenues before ending near Old Main for the lighting of a 12-foot menorah.

“One of the main concepts of Hanukkah is publicizing the miracle of bringing light to darkness,” Rabbi Nosson Meretsky, co-director of Chabad of Penn State, said.

His wife, Sarah Meretsky, is the other co-director.

Sarah said she loves to sing and dance with her children during Hanukkah, and they eat latkes and donuts at home to celebrate.

“People feel so proud to be Jewish when they see this outwardly expression,” Sarah said.

Once at Old Main, Rabbi Nosson spoke about how there is light within each individual — not only in the menorah.

Mayor-elect Ezra Nanes then spoke, as he is the first Jewish mayor to be elected in State College.

The menorah was lit, and the Rabbis led the crowd in singing a blessing.

Community members, along with many Jewish students, attended the event, bringing their home traditions with them to campus.

Sarah Strent, president of Chabad of Penn State, said when spending Hanukkah at home with her family, dress up in festive hats and pajamas, and light the menorah.

“When I think of Hanukkah, I think of family,” Strent (sophomore-education) said. “It’s a little bittersweet not celebrating with my family.”

Strent said she loves the parade and how it gets everyone involved and excited for Hanukkah.

“The theme behind Hanukkah is resilience and triumph among the Jewish people,” Strent said. “It’s very special and powerful.”

Other students celebrate in similar ways, upholding their family traditions at school.

Alexa Dean said she celebrates with friends and goes to school-wide celebrations when she is at Penn State during Hanukkah.

Dean (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said the food and prayers are her favorite parts of Hanukkah, along with spending time with her family.

Dean’s roommate, Catarina Schiff, is also Jewish and celebrates Hanukkah.

Schiff (sophomore-civil engineering) said the two of them still took a photo with a menorah and candles last night, even though they couldn’t light the candles in their dorm room.

“Obviously [Judaism] isn’t the main religion here,” Schiff said. “It’s nice to see representation on campus.”

Steve Putterman, professor of practice and faculty in charge of the actuarial science program at Penn State, also attended the event.

Putterman said Hanukkah can fall at “any time this time of year," and this year, it acts as a “nice bridge” for students between going home for fall and winter break.

Many students, though they may miss their families during the holiday, feel a sense of home on campus through the Jewish community.

Zach Gershman said Rabbi Nosson and his family make it feel like home in State College.

“I’m no different than anyone else, and they don’t treat me different,” Gershman (junior-broadcast journalism) said. “I feel in contact with them with an open phone and open door policy.”

He said the purpose of Hanukkah and bringing light to people is especially important now when there is so much negativity in the world.

“You don’t really see people smile nowadays, so it’s cool to make people happy now,” Gershman said.

Rabbi Nosson told attendees they should always be increasing in light — just like how during Hanukkah, another candle on the menorah is lit per night.

“We can counteract darkness in the world by lighting one little light. It’s an ability that each of us has,” Rabbi Nosson said. “It’s a universal message that applies to all people."

