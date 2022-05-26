Centre County returned to high coronavirus community levels of transmission on Thursday, according to a release.

“COVID-19 Community Levels,” a system to identify the coronavirus’ spreading severity in specific counties by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, these levels of transmission are measured by weekly new cases, according to the CDC. The levels are low (green), medium (yellow) and high (orange) zones.

Centre County has moved into the "high" level, with the CDC advising the community to mask. It has been in the low level since March, according to the CDC.

“As this sixth wave of COVID-19 spreads across Pennsylvania, it is likely that we will see more campuses move to require masking as their home counties move from yellow or green to orange,” Kelly Wolgast, director of Penn State’s COVID-19 Operations Control Center, said in a release.

As coronavirus cases rise across the counties of Pennsylvania, several Penn State campuses have returned to enforcing indoor masking regulations, however, Penn State University Park has not released a statement reinstating the mask mandate.

“When a county home to a Penn State campus moves from yellow to orange or vice versa,” Penn State said in the release, “the campus will communicate with students, faculty and staff when the change in masking policy will take effect.”

State College Area School District will follow CDC guidelines and return to mandatory masking on Tuesday, May 31, according to a message from district superintendent Bob O'Donnell.

