Centre County is classified as a "high" region for community transmission as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the area has seen 180 coronavirus cases and 18 new hospital admissions in a weeklong period.

Spanning from Saturday, Aug. 21 through Friday, Aug. 27, Centre County had a 7.65% positivity rate and no new deaths, the CDC said.

Compared to the week prior, this was a 30.43% increase in cases and a 50% increase in hospitalizations, according to the CDC.

Mount Nittany Medical Center confirmed Friday it is treating 18 coronavirus patients, with ages ranging from 22 to 91.

"The majority of people who have been hospitalized at the Medical Center for COVID are not fully vaccinated," Mount Nittany Medical Center said in a statement.

