The Centre County coroner determined the cause of death for Justine Gross, a Penn State student who died as a result of a fall inside an 11th floor solid waste disposal chute at 456 E. Beaver Avenue on Nov. 10, 2021, was an "accident," according to a Thursday release.

The coroner reported the death was caused by “multiple acute blunt force trauma, due to a fall," the release said.

Toxicology results were obtained from liver tissue, and analysis detected Delta-9 Carboxy THC — marijuana — and an elevated level of ethanol, the release said.

Gross, 19, was reported missing on the evening of Nov. 11, 2021, after last being seen on the evening of Nov. 10, according to a release.

Her body was located at the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority transfer station in College Township at 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2021 by police officers, the release said.

Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers said in a previous statement the university is “heartbroken for the family and friends” of Gross, and said the university offers its “condolences to all who knew and loved her.”

Powers encouraged anyone who may need assistance “dealing with this tragic incident” to contact Penn State Counseling and Psychological Services.

The SCPD said "no further information is available for release at this time and will be provided as possible in the future."

"At this time, no new information has been obtained by State College Police or the Centre County Coroner’s Office to indicate that this death is criminal in nature," the release said.

The SCPD said in the release it would like to express its "deepest condolences to the family and friends" of Gross.

