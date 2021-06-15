To conclude the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State's “Up Close and Virtual” 2020-21 season, director Sita Frederick will discuss her raison d'être — reason for being — in an episode of “Meeting the Moment with Michael Mwenso.”

The discussion, which was prerecorded, will air at 7:30 p.m. on June 23 and will remain available for streaming on demand for one week.

During the interview, Frederick will discuss her journey of self-discovery, acknowledge the "layers of identity related to growing up in a racially diverse family" and reveal how a personal struggle with inclusion shaped her worldview, according to a release.

Frederick, an arts administrator, educator and artistic director, became the director of CPA in March. She has diverse experience leading creative and cultural initiatives at both the national and community level.

Mwenso partnered with CPA to provide opportunities for faculty, staff, students and community members to engage in thought-provoking conversations on equity, diversity and inclusion.

The special installment of the program will be the eighth episode of “Meeting the Moment with Michael Mwenso.”

