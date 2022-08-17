The Penn State Center for the Performing Arts said it will announce its 2022-23 season and scheduled events on Monday Aug. 24, according to a release on Monday.

Tickets may be purchased on the organization's website, by phone at 814-863-0255 or in-person at the Arts Ticket Center at the Eisenhower Auditorium, according to the release.

Tickets will go on sale on Aug. 29 for members, on Aug. 30 for groups and on Sept. 1 for the public, the release said.

The season will begin, according to the release, with a bilingual performance of "Prince Hamlet," among several other theatrical and artistic offerings.

The Ticket Center will be open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., beginning on Aug. 22.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

State College announces upcoming traffic restrictions on South Allen Street The Borough of State College announced a downtown road closure in a Tuesday release.