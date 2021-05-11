Penn State Transportation Services announced it will begin accepting applications for the 2021-22 RIDEpass reduced-fare mass transit pass program on Monday, May 24.

RIDEpass provides access to all CATABUS routes for University Park faculty, staff and graduate students.

Fall semester rates for a RIDEpass card will remain unchanged from the previous academic year at $21 per month, according to Penn State News.

The passes that were available in June will be valid through the end of the fall semester. Passes available in December will be valid until the end of the spring semester.

Transportation Services covers approximately 70% of the program costs. The cards will be issued on a semester basis.

The spring RIDEpass rates will be announced during the fall semester.

Eligibility requirements for the program will stay the same and can be found on the employee RIDEpass and graduate RIDEpass pages at the Transportation Services website.

