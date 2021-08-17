The Centre Area Transportation Authority and Penn State Transportation Services have announced return dates for bus and shuttle services.

The CATA campus and community service at University Park will resume the full-service fall semester schedule Saturday. White Loop campus service will resume Saturday, and the Green Link campus service will resume Monday, according to a release.

The Campus Shuttle via Beaver Avenue will resume Monday, running from 7:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 16 stops every 20 minutes. The Shields Building stop will now serve as the first stop, the release said.

Penn State also announced the Hershey Shuttle will resume service between University Park and the College of Medicine in Hershey starting Sept. 7.

Masks are required on all public transportation in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the release said.

