Due to “severe staffing shortages," the Centre Area Transportation Authority will temporarily suspend its CATABus Pine Grove (F), Gray’s Woods (G) and Science Park (S) routes, beginning next Monday, Sept. 20, according to a CATA release.

CATA said it will also end service on the Cato Park (K) route by 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning Monday, Sept. 20.

Starting Monday, Oct. 4, the Boalsburg (P) route will end by 7 p.m., and service on the N, R, V, W and HM routes will drop to hourly after 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“We have all hands on deck, and everyone with a [Commercial Driver's License] is being asked to get behind the wheel, but staffing is too thin to handle any type of absence that may arise," Louwana Oliva, CATA's CEO and executive director, said. "If this continues, in some cases our only option will be to cancel bus trips on the spot, leading to service reliability issues.”

Most of the CATA bus routes that were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic have been reinstated, however, Oliva said changes needed to be made due to low ridership.

“While we understand that everyone’s bus service is important, we need to make difficult decisions to shift available staffing resources away from low ridership routes and times of day to meet overall demand and serve the most people,” Oliva said. “The result is these temporary service changes while we continue to work on bus driver recruitment.”

CATA encouraged those affected by the service changes to contact its Customer Service Center at (814) 238-2282 and said anyone interested in becoming a CATABus driver can apply here.

