CATABus services have been delayed on Feb. 16 due to a pending winter weather storm.

According to a release, the service is scheduled to begin at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Updates on the situation can be found on the CATA website at www.catabus.com/rider-alerts or on the myStop mobile app.

