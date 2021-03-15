Penn State students have reported some technical issues stemming from Microsoft services.

Penn State IT said in a Tweet users have experienced issues recently with Canvas, Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Office, citing a vendor issue.

Some @penn_state Account holders may experience issues authenticating into Microsoft services, including Canvas, Teams, and Office due to a vendor issue. Penn State IT is monitoring this. — Penn State IT (@PennStateIT) March 15, 2021

Penn State IT is monitoring the situation.

