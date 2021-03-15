Penn State students have reported some technical issues stemming from Microsoft services.
Penn State IT said in a Tweet users have experienced issues recently with Canvas, Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Office, citing a vendor issue.
Some @penn_state Account holders may experience issues authenticating into Microsoft services, including Canvas, Teams, and Office due to a vendor issue. Penn State IT is monitoring this.— Penn State IT (@PennStateIT) March 15, 2021
Penn State IT is monitoring the situation.
MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE
Penn State Berkey Creamery is kicking off its Flavor Madness, a contest for the best Creamer…