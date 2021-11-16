Candlelight vigil to be held for Penn State student who died

A candlelight vigil for Penn State student Justine Gross will be held 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Beaver Terrace.

The vigil, "Remembering Justine," was advertised via Snapchat.

Gross, 19, was reported missing on the evening of Nov. 11, after last being seen on the evening of Nov. 10, according to a release.

Her body was located Nov. 12, according to the State College Police Department, and Gross' identity was confirmed by family on social media.

According to SCPD, preliminary information indicates Gross’ death was “accidental in nature,” though SCPD and the Centre County Coroner’s Office “are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death,” the release said.

SCPD encouraged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact police at 814-234-7150, via email or by submitting an anonymous tip.

SCPD said more information “will be provided as possible in the future.”

Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers said in a statement Penn State is “heartbroken for the family and friends” of Gross and said the university offers its “condolences to all who knew and loved her.”

Powers encouraged anyone who may need assistance “dealing with this tragic incident” to contact Penn State Counseling and Psychological Services.