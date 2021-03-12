Penn State Campus Recreation will expand its hours and engagement opportunities starting March 15.

The Intramural Building and Hepper Fitness Center will increase its hours to 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays. Saturdays will operate from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and 9 a.m. to midnight on Sundays.

With increased hours, Campus Recreation has announced additional programming in Gym 1, the bouldering wall, and the IM Building track and cardio area. The McCoy Natatorium will also be open for additional time slots as well as Outdoor Adventures' whitewater kayak pool sessions Wednesday nights.

The IM track and cardio area reopened on March 8, and the other areas and activities will be available on March 15, according to Penn State News.

Additionally, outdoor Intramural Sports will begin March 22, which requires sign up in advance. The Fitness and Wellbeing's program will convert some online activities to in-person.

Masking and social distancing protocols are required at all events.

Penn State announced on Feb. 8 it would undergo a four-phased plan to increase in-person activities for the spring semester.

For more details and information, students can download the Penn State CRec App or visit the website.