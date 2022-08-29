Penn State was recognized as a leading university for LGBTQ students, according to the Campus Pride Index.

Campus Pride is “a leading national nonprofit organization for student leaders and campus groups working to create safe, more LGBTQ-friendly learning environments at colleges and universities.”

The list includes 40 academic institutions which are chosen for their ability to cultivate “a safe, welcoming environment for students, faculty and staff alike,” according to Campus Pride.

Additionally, the university scored 5-out-of-5 stars in categories including — LGBTQ counseling and health, support and institutional commitment, student life and campus safety.

The university was also recognized in 2021 for Campus Pride’s list of the “Best of the Best” LGBTQ-friendly schools.

This year’s Best of Best list was based on a score of 93% or higher and to earn a 5-out-of-5 star ranking, campuses receive a score from 90 to 100 according to their LGBTQ-inclusive policies, programs and practices.

