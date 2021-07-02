The effects and history of colonial systems of oppression and exploitation are predominantly explored in the HUB-Robeson Galleries’ current exhibit titled “C/O CommonWealth.”

On display in Art Alley of the HUB-Robeson Center until July 25, the exhibit features pieces made through varying mediums by several artists and organizations.

Lindsey Landfried, curator and senior gallery manager, said the title of the pieces within the exhibit contains multiple different meanings of significance meant to question and bring light to the meaning behind the term “commonwealth” and the way it relates to modern issues.

“People were concerned how artists might respond to issues facing us, including racial justice, land use, types of labor and misuse of labor that were really accentuated by the pandemic,” Landfried said. “Through all of these conversations, we discussed what it means to be commonwealth.”

With Penn State being a commonwealth university, Landfried said the term has roots dating to British colonialism and the abuses of power that continue to exist to this day. She said the term also has a double meaning of “common wealth,” as in what can be shared and what can be done through collective power to address inequitable structures of modern injustices.

To select which artists would be included in the site-responsive exhibit, an application was first opened to a wide range of artists to submit a proposal explaining their ideas and why they should be chosen to participate.

From there, over 30 proposals were juried by a group of students, faculty, staff and community members who had been either on the HUB-Robeson Galleries Student Advisory Council, worked with the galleries or were arts activists. Eventually, 11 proposals were settled upon, and the resulting pieces now adorn Art Alley.

One individual whose proposal was accepted is Marissa Baez, who graduated this year from Penn State with a master’s degree in fine arts. Her work is meant to explore “lost identity, unspoken history and the mistreatment of particular bodies,” according to the exhibit guide.

Baez's work includes a beeswax sculpture of multiple hands reaching out toward the audience, with black handprints made from ash forming a wide circle on the wall around the piece.

Baez said her passion in discovering more about the truth of history and incorporating this into her work evolved when she came to Penn State to complete her master’s.

“With this, and other works I’ve been doing, I think a lot about reconnecting with ancestry and incorporating decolonial practices,” Baez said. “It all started with my experience going to school in Texas… how misconstrued history is there and just in general.”

Encouraging people to explore the resources provided throughout the exhibit, including some she provided herself in the exhibit guide, Baez said she wants to see continued research in how modern injustices are continuously affecting Indigenous populations.

Based in New York City, Dennis Darkeem’s work reflects on his own lived experiences as a Native American and African American artist and the idea of recognizing Indigenous and African histories that are not often taught in American schools.

Darkeem has several works on display within the exhibit, including a series of handcrafted flags, the “Penn State Land Acknowledgement” flag, a photograph and a zine.

By combining scraps of fabric from differing materials, such as American flags, African prints, symbolic patterns used by activists and clothing, Darkeem handcrafted a series of flags that bring together a plethora of stories.

“I think these pieces are more about narratives and allowing people to think, ‘It’s not one dimensional, it’s not one way,’” Darkeem said. “There’s many aspects of Indigineous and Black culture and how they connect… this is all a part of our history.”

A Rückenfigur-style photo illustrating two separate toy figurines glancing at a body of water is one of the first works displayed in Art Alley. Darkeem said he used these figures because they are a common element most people can relate to, and he said he wants people to explore ideas of property, safety and security through his piece.

An educational zine titled “How to Create Generational Wealth” highlights the importance of creating and maintaining generational wealth. Darkeem collaborated with Penn State students Grace Southern and Andrea Linn to design and illustrate the activity guide provided to visitors during the exhibit’s run.

As a final element, Darkeem designed a land acknowledgement flag that shifts focus onto the power that Penn State has and the tribes whose land the university now resides upon. Darkeem said he wants to push people’s understanding and get them to think about “acknowledging the bodies these buildings are built upon.”

One of several murals featured in the exhibit, Kate McGraw’s “Preserving Our Farmland in Pennsylvania,” was designed to be a project for the community to bring to life.

McGraw, a 2001 drawing and painting graduate of Penn State, drafted an outline of the finished mural, and from there, students working for HUB Galleries sketched the piece onto a section of wall in Art Alley. The result resembled an immense paint-by-number sketch drawn onto a stark white canvas.

Per McGraw’s wish, the task of filling in the colors rested with members of the Penn State and State College communities. Lasting until June 24, the gallery opened registered time slots for people to come in and take part in painting the mural on the wall.

Megan Gottfried, a graduate student at Penn State, began working as an intern for HUB Galleries earlier this year. One of her first tasks was facilitating the painting of McGraw's mural.

Gottfried (graduate-painting and drawing) said the process of creating the mural began during the end of the spring semester and is expected to finish within the next few weeks. She said a wide range of people have signed up to participate, including teachers, students, graduates and Penn State faculty members.

“All of the students are open minded and excited to come back together after the pandemic and just paint on the wall,” Gottfried said. “We had a lot of undergraduates whose first time it was on campus… there’s good energy, and people said they were more relaxed after.”

Some of the other pieces included in the exhibit include a hemp canvas punctured with metal grommets to represent fracking sites in Pennsylvania, a poem created by using the names of several different colors of paint featured in a mural, and a bubblegum machine filled with chewed-up gum highlighting inadequate sexual education.

Various other works focusing on several social issues prominent in American culture are also on display in the exhibit.

Landfried said the process of creating the gallery, from the first steps of artists submitting proposals to when the exhibit was fully set up, was the result of a collaborative effort of many powerful authors whose work illustrates the collective influence of art as a whole.

“I believe the arts have a way of activating transformative conversations and experiences,” Landfried said. “Artists are sort of the raw nerves of our society — they feel and they sense and they tell us stories that help shape the way we think and behave. I think this show has a clear interest in trying to draw out social action.”

