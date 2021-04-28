On Thursday, April 29, the Regional Vaccination Clinic at the Bryce Jordan Center will continue distributing both the Moderna vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Department of Health.

The vaccination clinic will be open for appointments Thursday and Friday from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday from noon to 8 p.m.

Anyone who would like to get a vaccination can make an appointment online here or by calling 1-844-545-3450. Walk-ins are also welcome.

According to the acting secretary of health, both vaccines are “safe and effective” against fighting the coronavirus.

