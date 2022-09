Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center announced Friday that WWE will return to State College with "Sunday Stunner" on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Attendees will be able to see Matt Riddle vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins in a Street Fight, Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus and others, including RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Braun Strowman, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Damage CTRL’s Bayley, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai.

Tickets will go on sale for the 5 p.m. show through Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, starting at $20 each.

