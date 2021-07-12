Bryce Jordan Center

Bryce Jordan Center in the afternoon on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in University Park, Pa.

 Ernesto Estremera Jr

Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center announced via Twitter it will host a one-time performance of "Cirque Dreams Holidaze" — a family holiday spectacular — at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16.

Public ticket sales on Ticketmaster will begin Friday at 10 a.m., a BJC spokesperson said.

