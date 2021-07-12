Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center announced via Twitter it will host a one-time performance of "Cirque Dreams Holidaze" — a family holiday spectacular — at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16.

JUST ANNOUNCED! We're celebrating #christmasinjuly with Cirque Dreams Holidaze! The popular and dazzling family holiday spectacular will visit the #jordancenter for ONE unforgettable performance 12/16/21!Tickets on sale Friday: https://t.co/6LCTMXArIO pic.twitter.com/6ADhBBZyWc — Bryce Jordan Center (@JordanCenter) July 12, 2021

Public ticket sales on Ticketmaster will begin Friday at 10 a.m., a BJC spokesperson said.

