The Bryce Jordan Center announced on Tuesday that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform on Saturday, March 18.

Fans must register through Ticketmaster Verified Fan through Sunday, July 17th for a chance to buy tickets, the announcement said.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, July 26 at 10 a.m.

