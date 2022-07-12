The Bryce Jordan Center announced on Tuesday that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform on Saturday, March 18.
Fans must register through Ticketmaster Verified Fan through Sunday, July 17th for a chance to buy tickets, the announcement said.
Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, July 26 at 10 a.m.
MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE
“Deep-rooted in our culture” | Penn State’s Caliente Dance Company shares significance of dancing on Latin culture
As the only Latino dance team at Penn State, The Caliente Dance Company has helped many memb…