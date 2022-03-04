Penn State announced upcoming adjustments to its coronavirus masking requirement, beginning March 7, for many indoor settings within its campuses located in low or medium community transmission areas, according to a release.

In accordance to the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, all Penn State campuses — except the College of Medicine and the Schuykill campus — will modify their masking policy for indoor settings.

According to the release, masks will no longer be required for many indoor common spaces.

Due to the high-density congregation in classrooms, labs and other academic and creative spaces, the masking requirement will remain in effect at those locations on all campuses, the release said.

The decision comes amid declining coronavirus cases across Penn State’s campuses and based on the CDC’s new guidelines for counties with low or medium community transmission levels, which was released on Feb. 25.

On Friday, the University Park campus had 52 cases total within the past week.

Director of Penn State’s COVID-19 Operations Control Center Kelly Wolgast said in a release that community members who desire to continue the masking protocols can “of course continue this mitigation strategy” if they desire to.

Individuals who have not successfully submitted proof that they are fully vaccinated to the university will be required to continue testing weekly for the virus. Contact tracing, quarantining and isolation protocols will remain in place, the release said.