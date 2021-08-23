Blue Burrito has reopened in Penn State's HUB-Robeson Center after temporarily closing last fall due to spikes in coronavirus cases.

Located in the center of the HUB’s food court, the facility serves a variety of Mexican fast food.

When initially making the decision to close Blue Burrito, three factors were weighed, according to interim director of retail dining Vince Raco — the traffic patterns of students and faculty in the HUB, the popularity of each of the HUB’s dining facilities and the amount of waste produced by each facility.

However, the reopening came just in time for the first week of classes.

“With many of the COVID social distancing restrictions lifted and staffing levels returning back to normal, we’re glad to be open again," Blue Burrito manager David Quinn said.

Blue Burrito will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday during the fall semester.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE