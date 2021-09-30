A Walk Around Campus, Pollock Road

Pollock Road, a main foot traffic thoroughfare on Penn State's University Park, Pa. campus, sits empty and peaceful on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. During the school year, the street is packed with commuting students, faculty and staff.

 Jeremiah Hassel

The Bloodstained Men & Their Friends, an activist organization that opposes circumcision, will protest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on Pollock Road on Penn State's campus as part of its tour around Pennsylvania.

The organization said in a release it is “dedicated to giving victims of genital cutting a voice and to educating Americans about the harms of infant circumcision and the importance of the foreskin.” It said it will do so through “its attention-grabbing aesthetic featuring bloodstained men.”

According to the release, the Bloodstained Men’s primary argument is that “everyone has a right to their own body,” calling infant circumcision the “mutilation” of “a person who is incapable of consent.”

The organization’s visit to campus will be on its fourth day of a 15-day, Pennsylvania-wide tour.

