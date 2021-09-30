The Bloodstained Men & Their Friends, an activist organization that opposes circumcision, will protest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on Pollock Road on Penn State's campus as part of its tour around Pennsylvania.

The organization said in a release it is “dedicated to giving victims of genital cutting a voice and to educating Americans about the harms of infant circumcision and the importance of the foreskin.” It said it will do so through “its attention-grabbing aesthetic featuring bloodstained men.”

According to the release, the Bloodstained Men’s primary argument is that “everyone has a right to their own body,” calling infant circumcision the “mutilation” of “a person who is incapable of consent.”

The organization’s visit to campus will be on its fourth day of a 15-day, Pennsylvania-wide tour.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State SPA to host musician MILCK for concert, conversation The Penn State Student Programming Association Lectures Committee announced it will hold a f…