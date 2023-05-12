BLOG: 10 big-time Penn State names that incoming students need to know

Navigating college life and adjusting to Penn State’s culture can be overwhelming for first-year students — forced to remember the names of residence halls, buildings, administrators and more.

As the incoming class steps foot on campus, here are 10 names that are crucial to remember in order to survive at Penn State.

1. Keegan-Michael Key

Keegan-Michael Key is arguably one of the biggest names to come out of Penn State. After earning his master of fine arts degree in theatre in 1996, Key soon became a household name — not only in the Penn State community.

After graduating, Key started his career acting for the sketch comedy show “Mad TV," where he met Jordan Peele. The two created the Comedy Central series "Key & Peele" in 2012.

The duo won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series in 2016 and received several other nominations. Key also starred in numerous movies, such as “Keanu,” “Let's Be Cops” and “Tomorrowland.”

The actor is also known for the comedy skit he performed for the Penn State football team, where he impersonated James Franklin before a practice.

2. Drew Allar

If you haven’t heard the name Drew Allar, you've been living under a rock.

Second-year quarterback Allar, a 5-star recruit out of Medina, Ohio, was one of the best prospects to come to Penn State football in a while.

Despite Allar’s minimal playing time during the 2022-23 season, his jersey was in the bookstore before the season started.

3. Neeli Bendapudi

In May 2022, Neeli Bendapudi entered office as Penn State's 19th president, becoming the first female and person of color to hold the position.

Bendapudi most notably finalized plans to renovate Beaver Stadium and other athletic facilities while wrapping up her first year as president.

4. Chad Powers

Chad Powers is Eli Manning’s alias, which may sound a bit weird.

Manning got a makeover and disguised himself as a college student who wanted to be a walk-on for the Penn State football team. Franklin was the only person who knew of Chad Powers' secret.

Powers became an internet sensation when he put the segment of him playing in Happy Valley on his own show “Eli’s Places,” which airs on ESPN+.

Unfortunately for Powers, his age made him ineligible to join the football team. After revealing his true identity, Manning offered star walk-on punter Barney Amor a scholarship — making the video better than it already was.

Soon after the segment aired, shirts featuring Powers were sold at the Penn State bookstore. At every tailgate, at least one person had a Powers t-shirt on or was dressed like him.

5. Penn State Nittany Lion

Every student needs to know the Penn State Nittany Lion.

Arguably the best mascot in all of college sports, the Nittany Lion entertains the crowd during athletic events.

From one-armed pushups to competing in races with the opposing team’s mascot, he is the definition of Penn State pride.

6. Willard Preacher

Gary Cattell spends his days on the stairs of the Willard Building, preaching to any students who pass.

The Willard Preacher has indulged in a variety of public debates and interactions with students and faculty since assuming the role in 1982.

7. Katie Feeney

Some may know her from TikTok, while others know her as a Penn State student.

Rising third-year broadcast journalism major Katie Feeney is an American social media personality, who boasts 7.3 million followers on the app, posting lifestyle content.

Feeney currently has 1 million Snapchat subscribers, 3 million subscribers on Youtube and 913K followers on Instagram — with her platform continuing to grow.

8. Ali Krieger

Penn State alumna and recently elected Board of Trustees member Ali Krieger continues to make a name for herself at the university.

During her time at Penn State, Krieger led the Nittany Lions to four Big Ten championships, recording 12 goals and 19 assists in 129 appearances. She went on to play for club team Orlando Pride, 108 matches for the U.S Women's National Team and three World Cups — making a lasting impact on women's soccer.

Off the field, Krieger has altered the atmosphere of the LGBTQ+ and girls soccer communities.

9. Your Resident Assistant

Resident assistants have the potential to either be a student’s best friend or worst nightmare.

Whether a student lost their keys or is dealing with personal matters, their RA is there to support them. On the other hand, RAs hold the power to hand out warnings or write them up.

10. Bo Nickal

Three-time NCAA Division 1 National Champion Bo Nickal is arguably the best Penn State wrestler to step foot in Happy Valley.

Nickal went 90-3 throughout his career, becoming every other wrestler's kryptonite.

Nickal still attends many Penn State dual meets when he’s not on the road training for his UFC fights. After winning a couple wrestling tournaments overseas, he entered the MMA world, where he received a UFC contract after three fights.

Nickal is one of the fastest growing names in the UFC, and the Penn State community is certainly following him.

