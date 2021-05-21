Billie Eilish announced Friday she will perform at Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center on Feb. 10, 2022 as part of her "Happier Than Ever" tour.
North America: Verified Fan registration is now open until 11:59pm PT on 5/23. Sign up for Verified Fan to get early access to tickets for Billie’s North American tour dates on 5/26 at 12pm local time. Public on-sale begins 5/28 at 12pm local time. https://t.co/6ozTjNIcxe pic.twitter.com/AstVsjMZpw— billie eilish (@billieeilish) May 21, 2021
Tickets will go on sale Wednesday at noon for verified fans, for which registration is open until 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
The general public will be able to purchase tickets starting May 28 at noon.
MORE STATE COLLEGE COVERAGE
Centre County announced its unofficial primary election results prior to certification for t…