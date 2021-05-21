billie eilish
Jordan Strauss/AP Photo

Billie Eilish announced Friday she will perform at Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center on Feb. 10, 2022 as part of her "Happier Than Ever" tour.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday at noon for verified fans, for which registration is open until 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

The general public will be able to purchase tickets starting May 28 at noon.

