Coffee cups lie around; reporters write ledes, and editors decide on the front page layout at newsrooms in the Big Ten on any given weekday. The tapping of laptop keys may have replaced the click of typewriters, but some things, like quick writing, late nights and collaboration, have remained constants in student newsrooms for decades.

Many university newspapers in the Big Ten have existed for several decades and are completely student-run and independent — meaning their reporting doesn’t reflect the views of the university but rather shares different sides of different stories.

Kate Perez is a news editor at The Daily Iowan, an outlet that has operated since 1868.

She described the “exceptional” importance of remembering journalists are supposed to be in a “watchdog role” to “keep tabs on those in power,” especially when dealing with events that place universities in a negative light.

“If you’re controlled by the university, they’re not going to want you to cover things like that,” Perez (sophomore-journalism and mass communication) said. “Being independent helps keep the university in line and in check, and the stories we’re writing really tell the general public what’s going on. We’re not just writing for the University of Iowa students, we’re writing for the Iowa City community, as well.”

Perez said she’s had her share of “scandals” to cover at school, despite being a student for less than two years. Her first week of freshman year, with “just five days of experience,” she covered a protest related to the university’s response about an alleged sexual assault.

Perez said The Daily Iowan also produced coverage related to a music professor who allegedly “had inappropriate relations with a student and also was distributing child pornography and also distributed meth that ended up killing someone.”

“The university placed him on leave, but it was a kind of quiet leave, not publicized at all,” Perez said. “So our investigative work really played a big impact, and we broke that story.”

When only four staff members were in the newsroom right before winter break this December — Perez, the sports editor, the digital editor and a freshman photographer — Perez said they were alerted to a hostage situation happening near campus, “a couple blocks from the newsroom.”

The Daily Iowan broke the story.

“That’s just another example of real-life journalism,” Perez said. “It was something that was obviously not cool, but now I get to say, ‘Oh, I have experience covering protests… and a hostage situation.’”

Perez said the transition to being both a student and journalist required some adjusting, but now she said she feels she’s “genuinely making a difference in the community and in [her] school.”

“Coming to university, I think a lot of people see it through rose-colored glasses,” she said. “But when you’re a journalist, you see the bad of the university and the inner workings... and now I feel grateful to have the opportunity to be exposed to that. I have more knowledge and a better understanding of the world.”

The events on and surrounding campuses across the country keep other newsrooms on edge for breaking stories, as well. Seth Nelson, the assistant editor of campus news for The Exponent, Purdue University’s independent, student-run newspaper, said the outlet has lately been covering controversies surrounding a new department opening at Purdue dedicated to “sociogenomics.”

“Sociogenomics is the study of how genes impact how a person is going to turn out and if you can look at someone’s genetic makeup and family history to determine what kind of person they’re going to be,” Nelson (freshman-political science) said. “And despite Purdue hyping this up, [saying] ‘We’re going to be one of the first colleges in America to have a dedicated department to this,’.... people at Purdue were speaking up against it, saying this seems very similar to eugenics.”

Nelson emphasized the importance of maintaining autonomy from Purdue as an outlet to report on all opinions on this topic.

“I think our freedom from Purdue gave us the ability to actually report on what these people were saying,” Nelson said. “We weren’t one of the news organizations just saying, ‘This is going to be great for the university; this is a major step for academics.’ We did give that from people saying that, but we also were able to give the other side.”

The Exponent also covered the murder of Varun Manish Chheda, a Purdue student who was allegedly murdered by his roommate in his dorm room in October 2022.

“We did some very extensive coverage of Varun Chheda, and we're still doing extensive coverage of that situation — the trial of the person who allegedly killed him, what the families think, how students react,” Nelson said. “That happened on a print day for us, so we only had one day to put out that coverage. That was a hectic day, but I’m proud of that coverage.”

Whether covering topics that range from intense criminal acts to sporting events, Nelson said the greatest strength of The Exponent staff is its ability to “work under fast-paced, high-pressured situations on very tight deadlines.”

“A lot of people on our staff are really talented photographers, really talented reporters,” Nelson said. “Our editors spend hours and hours in the office, even on slow news days. I’m just proud of working at The Exponent all around.”

Purdue doesn’t offer a journalism major, so Nelson said students work at The Exponent for that experience.

“[Students] learn a lot more from talking to people to find human interest stories, getting raw, human emotions in stories,” Nelson said. “We do have journalism classes, but everything is very rigid. The freedom [of The Exponent] teaches people how to look for stories, how to find sources, how to ask questions.”

The University of Michigan also doesn’t offer a journalism major, but it has been home to The Michigan Daily, the school’s independent, student-run paper, since 1890.

Kate Hua and Anna Fuder, the photo editors at The Michigan Daily, said the staff has a diverse mix of majors and interests.

“We have a lot of STEM majors, and we have a wide variety of people who are just passionate about photography and want to learn more about photojournalism, especially,” Hua (junior-architecture) said. “It’s been cool we all get to bond over that.”

Like some other student newspapers in the Big Ten, The Michigan Daily produces a print newspaper once a week, in addition to its digital content, according to Hua.

“We’re the only print paper in the whole county, so our coverage is read by a lot of people, not just people affiliated with the university,” Hua said. “We get to cover a wide variety of events and do cool things in the community.”

Fuder (junior-communication and media) said it’s been “rewarding and fulfilling” working on stories that impact a broader area.

“We’re not just catering to the university and the students, professors, staff, but we’re also catering to the city, which I think is really cool,” Fuder said. “We’re having an impact not just on the Michigan community but also on Ann Arbor as a whole.”

Fuder also said The Michigan Daily newsroom is a “very collaborative place in nature.”

“It’s a good mix of hard work and quality work but also bonding with each other. Kate and I have become close with so many people in different sections that I never expected to feel when we came into this community, so I think it's a really special place,” Fuder said. “We spend a lot of time here, but somehow we never get tired of it.”

Fuder and Hua said they’ve covered on-campus protests, as well as the firing of the university president last year.

Former president Mark Schlissel was fired following an internal investigation revealing his “inappropriate behavior with a subordinate,” according to an article from The Michigan Daily.

Both editors also covered the vigil held for victims of the Michigan State University shooting in February, photos that Fuder said “reached a lot of people.”

“We had a lot of people there who were commending us for putting ourselves out there to cover that,” Fuder said. “And people online appreciated the coverage, so [these are] solemn events, but we realize how important [they are] to cover.”

Focusing on photojournalism has impacted Fuder’s view on her own photography, she said.

“If I’m shooting independently, I don’t know who’s going to see it. I don’t know if anyone’s really taking anything away from it, but if I’m shooting for The Daily [Michigan], I know there will be people out there seeing it and appreciating it,” Fuder said. “And I think being able to see all the amazing work our fellow photographers do on a daily basis is really inspiring — we all really encourage each other and build each other up, which is different than any other classroom or community setting I’ve been in.”

Todd McKechnie, the photo editor at The Exponent, also said his student journalism experience has impacted how he handles photography.

“I’ve done photography for a long time, and having direction through journalism allows me to be a better photographer,” McKechnie (junior-mechanical engineering) said. “I don’t think I’d be as good of a photographer doing creative work, so I really like doing the journalism side.”

Although McKechnie is pursuing an engineering degree, he said he’s confident the skills he’s gaining as an editor at The Exponent will transfer well to his future career.

“Being a leader, being a manager is an incredible experience to have on my resume,” McKechnie said. “That’s the reason I took the job — to get experience working with other people, balancing between classes and prioritizing coverages, and just learning how to be a good worker.”

Amid the work that occurs in the newsroom, McKechnie said his colleagues are “generally all friends.”

“We send funny memes in our Slack channel to each other,” he said.

Kaita Gorsuch, the digital editor at The Exponent, agreed with McKechnie, saying “she’s very fortunate” to work in such a “great environment” where she’s “learned so much.”

As the digital editor, Gorsuch (freshman-English literature) said she uses various tools, including social media platforms, to gain more diverse opinions for stories.

“I definitely think it’s really important to find as diverse an opinion as possible,” Gorsuch said. “Not only getting those opinions but being able to share news with people across Lafayette — across Indiana — I think that’s really important, and that’s my favorite part of the job.”

Gorsuch also emphasized the importance of having freedom from Purdue.

“It’s very important because it gives us the ability to report on the bigger issues that are covered up by the university,” she said. “That’s a huge part of journalism — uncovering the things that make people unhappy.”

Maia Irvin, the editor-in-chief of The Minnesota Daily, similarly pointed to the importance of uncovering corruption where it exists.

“When you are a student, typically you’re covering a lot of people and institutions that feel like they have a lot of power over you, so if you let that get the better of you, you can let those people in power slide, and that can have negative effects on you, as well as on all of your peers,” Irvin (senior-journalism and anthropology) said.

Irvin said The Minnesota Daily has produced a lot of coverage with the current administration’s budget and salary transparency, especially relating to the university president’s salary. Retaining independence as a student news outlet “maintains the wall between the university, the powerful actors there and the students,” she said.

For covering harder-hitting stories, Irvin said she’s realized “the amount of work” that goes into reporting.

“I don’t think you can get from a class all the work that goes into creating a story,” Irvin said. “I’ve learned a lot about communicating with people and dealing with people… [Journalism] really builds on interpersonal skills, which will translate to whatever I end up doing.”

The hands-on work of being a student journalist was something Lika Lezhava, editor-in-chief of The Daily Illini, the independent, student-run newspaper at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, emphasized — particularly in preparing students for their futures.

“You have to learn some way how to be in the real world and especially if you want to go into journalism,” Lezhava (junior-advertising) said. “You have to learn how cutthroat the business really is.”

When covering the elections in November, Lezhava said The Daily Illini staff experienced a heightened newsroom experience.

“We were getting there at 8 a.m. and leaving at 8 p.m., cranking out a story every 20 minutes,” Lezhava said. “People were saying, ‘This is the real journalism experience,’ and I agree with that.”

Lezhava said The Daily Illini’s independence from the university adds to the “real” journalistic experience.

“If you are directly correlated with the university, you can’t say everything [in a story],” Lezhava said. “Your opinion editor would always have to be like, ‘Oh, the university is great.’ Your news [staff couldn’t] report the negative news that comes out. If you're really trying to be a real journalist, you have to report the good, the bad, the ugly.”

In addition to the basic motions of the newsroom — “writing a story, getting facts, getting interviews and posting in a couple minutes to be first,” Lezhava said many of The Daily Illini’s newsroom routines are based in collaboration.

“In student journalism, there’s a lot of collaboration,” she said. “And we compliment each other when we do something good but also [are] able to tell each other when we mess up… [We] help each other grow.”

Teamwork is also an important element of The Diamondback’s newsroom, according to editor-in-chief Shifra Dayak. The Diamondback is the University of Maryland’s independent, student-run newspaper.

“We’re trying to foster a lot of collaboration between our different desks,” Dayak (junior-journalism and environmental science and policy) said. “That really helps everyone experience a variety of sides of journalism, which is helpful in making us well-rounded journalists.”

In addition to the collaboration and “all the writing and reading” that Dayak said have made her a better writer and editor, she said the storytelling of the Diamondback has also made her more “well-rounded.”

“[The Diamondback] has shown me the importance of telling these stories and doing it right,” Dayak said. “The people in our communities deserve to have access to unbiased, independent news. We have the unique perspective of being both students and journalists, so that allows us to dig deep into the news, know what readers want to see and deliver it to them.”

