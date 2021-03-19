Starting Monday, March 22, the Berkey Creamery will begin offering its hand-dipped ice cream to customers once again.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the Creamery has been selling only prepackaged items in store.

On Monday, scooped ice cream in bowls will be returning — with the option of adding a cone on top. Milkshakes will not be offered yet, according to Penn State News.

Additionally, The Creamery will reintroduce made-to-order and self-serve options “slowly,” Creamery Sales and Marketing Manager Jim Brown said in the release.

The Creamery will continue to stay open from noon until 6 p.m. while implementing coronavirus safety procedures.

