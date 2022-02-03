Curt Chandler, an award-winning associate teaching professor in the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications at Penn State, died at 64 on Monday, Jan. 31, ending his battle with pancreatic cancer, a release said.

On Tuesday morning, Bellisario Dean Marie Hardin released an email to communications students that announced Chandler’s death.

Diagnosed in May with terminal pancreatic cancer, Chandler tackled his illness all while still teaching storytelling to his journalism students.

“He was the kind of teacher who made a difference in the lives of students he taught, making himself available around the clock,” Hardin said in the email. “He encouraged you to stretch your imagination and do work you never dreamed you could do.”

Before joining Penn State faculty, Chandler spent nearly 30 years in newsrooms across the country in Utah, Ohio and Colorado as an award-winning photojournalist. Eventually, he became the director of photography for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and the newspaper’s first editor for online innovation.

He brought his years of expertise to the classroom during his 15 years as a Penn State professor, known for how much he cared for his students and their success.

According to Russ Eshleman, associate teaching professor and journalism department head, Chandler loved his job — more than most people he knew.

“Curt was — if not the most enthusiastic person I ever encountered about journalism and his students — he was in the top few,” Eshleman said. “His life was devoted to helping his students do good journalism.”

Chandler went everywhere his students needed him to be, Eshleman said. He traveled to Mississippi, inner-city Baltimore, Brazil and Hong Kong — teaching aspiring journalists how to find stories and report them.

Chandler would even put in extra hours to help his students with their projects, Eshleman said.

“Not only was he with students putting together their stories and helping them find good stories — but he was the guy who was in the lab with them,” Eshleman said. “Late at night, honing those stories and really putting them together. I mean, he worked all hours of the day and night.”

Chandler’s areas of expertise included multimedia reporting, journalism entrepreneurship, newsroom management and engaging news audiences across multiple platforms.

He taught COMM 271 (Principles of Journalism), COMM 481 (Advanced Multimedia Production) and COMM 361 (Entrepreneurial Journalism) at Penn State, all courses that captivated journalism students from across the college, Hardin's email said.

Chandler brought multimedia journalism to Penn State in the mid-2000s, according to Eshleman.

“Curt put us on the map in terms of establishing a good program where students were learning how to shoot video, but more importantly, making good stories out of video,” Eshleman said. “And I think Curt deserves so much credit for that.”

Chandler was consistently attuned to changes in the journalism industry and excited about it, Eshleman said. His passion for innovation in journalism helped Penn State students and the profession.

He spearheaded many projects at Penn State and in the Centre County community, including the Centre Film Festival and the Centre News Digest.

Chandler also co-founded the Keystone Multimedia Workshop in 2007 and helped launch the CommMedia website, the release said.

He is survived by his wife Stacie Lynn Paulsen Chandler, his four children, his three grandchildren, as well as his sister and brother, according to his obituary.

In memory of Chandler’s legacy and impact, the Bellisario College has established the “Chandler Grant for Storytelling,” a “non endowed fund intended to provide support for multimedia storytelling activities and programs, both domestic and abroad, for students,” according to a release.

Contributions can be made to the fund here, in order to continue Chandler’s impact on students and honor his livelihood.

The Bellisario College will hold a memorial service for Chandler later this month. Instead of flowers, donations can be made to Family House in Pittsburgh or the “Chandler Grant for Storytelling.”

“This is a tremendous loss for the college — but for journalism in general,” Eshleman said. “He's contributed so much.

“In a way, he continues to contribute, because of all the students and others that he's helped along the way.”