Saturdays are for Penn State football — but not for all students. Some students, like Rendell Shipp, work to keep services on campus running.

For Shipp (senior-sociology), who works at the Paterno Library Starbucks, working on game days is not challenging, but he said it can be disappointing because of “missed opportunities of enjoying [his] last year here at Penn State.”

Those who work off campus on game days find their jobs to be busier than on a regular day, Dunkin' employee Lorelei Tsumita said.

For the Ohio State game, Tsumita (senior-telecommunications and media industries) “was brewing hot coffee for about an hour and a half straight because people kept ordering boxes of coffee.”

When Kenneth Catlin is working on game days at Local Whiskey and Central Reservation, “it’s usually nonstop busy — definitely the most stressful days of the year.”

Shipp said he experiences “the complete opposite.”

“It’s almost dead quiet with a few customers here and there each hour,” Shipp said.

Working on game days can be difficult “sometimes, especially when friends from out of town or graduated come around,” Shipp said.

Not being able to celebrate on game days can be difficult and isolating for employees, Catlin (senior-political science) said. In order to accommodate, employees have created a sense of “camaraderie in it.”

“Industry folks are a tight-knit group because a lot of us have the shared identity of missing out while others are partying,” Catlin said.

Shipp said he agrees that working on game days causes him to miss out on social events with friends.

Shipp said he feels like he “misses out sometimes since there are multiple occasions” when he has to “decline” going out with friends.

Some who have to work during these game days build up “resentment” against the “normal people in society,” Catlin said.

“If there is something exciting going on, you’re almost guaranteed to miss it,” Catlin said.

For Shipp, since Starbucks doesn’t see as many customers on game days — he said there’s an upside to working during a football game.

“It’s nice to be able to earn money while it's calm,” Shipp said.

