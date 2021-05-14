Iris and Ed Beckwith, longtime Penn State volunteer leaders, partnered with Penn State to create the Beckwith Family Educational Equity Scholarship for Student Affairs, according to a Thursday release.

The scholarship will be awarded to full-time undergraduates who contribute to Penn State's diversity, demonstrate financial need or participate in a student organization, the release said.

The Beckwiths donated $25,000, which was matched 2 to 1 by Penn State through the university's Educational Equity matching program.

For Penn State, Ed served on the executive committee of "For the Future: The Campaign for Penn State Students," chaired the Gift Planning Advisory Council and co-chairs the Penn State Law Advisory Board, and Iris has participated in the university's last two fundraising campaigns and serves as co-chair of the Student Affairs and Undergraduate Education Development Council.

Previously, the Beckwiths created a Trustee Scholarship in the College of Education for students studying child maltreatment and advocacy studies and an Open Doors Scholarship in Undergraduate Education for students participating in one of the following programs — RaiseMe, Pathway to Success: Summer Start, The Student Transitional Experiences Program or Complete Penn State.

According to the release, the Beckwiths' contribution will advance "A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence," Penn State's focused campaign for higher education.

