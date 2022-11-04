On Oct. 27, two days before the Nittany Lions faced the Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Athletics sent an email to student ticket holders informing them of a change to student section entry at Beaver Stadium.

Students received a “nontransferable wristband” indicating their student section status. Students were allegedly required to show their wristband any time they entered the student section, according to Penn State Athletics.

The email also said students would see “an operational change in how the student section is filled, which will improve safety and easy entry.”

Penn State student Grace Collins said she thought the wristband tactic should have been implemented before the White Out against Minnesota.

“[The White Out] was so chaotic, and people were standing on the stairs all the way up top, and there was no room to move,” Collins (senior-advertising and public relations) said. “I think this definitely would’ve been great if it was started before the White Out.”

Juliet California, who was also at the White Out, said she heard students at the game describe it as a “Travis Scott type [of] situation.”

Last November, 10 people died in a stampede when the crowd became uncontrollable at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival show.

California (senior-advertising and public relations), however, said she’s not totally convinced the wristband implementation is the best way to avoid dangerous situations.

“I can see how for some people it would make things more complicated,” California said. “Like for people who don’t have student tickets, they can’t get into the student section now, which I know is the point of it, but I can see how they’re downsides some students might see.”

Students reported varied experiences with the effectiveness of the wristband system.

Although the reasoning behind the wristbands was that they were supposed to be “nontransferable,” California said that wasn’t the case for her.

“I tried to get it off with a key, and that worked,” California said.

For Collins, the security guards at her entrance were “really strict” about checking the wristbands.

“But then I also saw students ripping them off and passing them back to their friends,” she said.

Despite this, Collins said she thought the wristbands may have offered some level of help.

“I think this is a good starting point, and then if something more effective would come out, that would be good,” Collins said. “Ohio State was better because there was a lot more room to move and breathe because I wasn’t rammed next to the stairs.”

Adam Sipe, however, said he doesn’t think the wristbands are “necessary.”

“Sure, the student section during the White Out was overly crowded — there were a lot of people who weren’t supposed to be there,” Sipe (junior-material science and engineering) said. “I feel like nobody was even checking the wristbands, so it’s kind of just a waste of plastic in my opinion.”

Sipe suggested one solution could be having security guards who “actually cared to check the wristbands.”

Amanda Ly said she agreed the wristbands “didn’t change too much.”

“I know I had one on, and no one checked mine, so I think it just slows down the line a bit more,” Ly (sophomore-finance) said. “I think they just need to improve what they already have instead of adding something new.”

Some students were creative in ways they tried to get around the new system.

Sierra Peters said she thought the wristbands were “kind of dumb.”

“You can still just take it off — you put it on yourself and just put it on loosely, so you can give it to someone else,” Peters (sophomore-microbiology) said. “Someone in front of me literally had like an orange lanyard they used as a wristband, and they got in with it.”

Although Peters said Ohio State was less crowded than the White Out, she said she doesn’t think it’s because of the new wristbands.

“It was less crowded because less people went,” she said. “They didn’t even really look at our wristbands.”

For Rebecca Hangey, the new rules made the game “more stressful” for her.

“I had a student ticket, but it just wasn’t loading, so usually I just go over to [resolution booths], but it was just a whole bigger process this time. They wouldn’t let me go back over the gate with my friends,” Hangey (freshman-nursing) said. “So I was stranded in the student section, I couldn’t find anyone, so honestly it was a lot more stressful.”

Whether it was because of the wristbands or the smaller crowd, Emma Deehan said she had a more enjoyable experience at the Ohio State game.

“The White Out was a little bit insane — there were too many people, you could hardly walk, you felt like you were crawling around — it was just terrible,” Deehan (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “I think there needs to be more limits on capacity in certain sections and more people there to enforce the limits.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE