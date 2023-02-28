During the Feb. 17 Board of Trustees meeting, Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi announced plans to renovate Beaver Stadium.

As of now, no cost for the renovations has been announced; however, Beaver Stadium was renovated last in 2001 to increase capacity to 106,572 people, costing the university $84 million.

While Bendapudi has yet to release the cost for the latest renovations, she said the money won’t come from tuition or education.

Jason Cameron was especially pleased with this information.

“I think it's going to be good. I hope they make some good changes,” Cameron (junior-finance) said. “I read that none of the money is coming from tuition money, it's all donor money — that's a big thing for me.”

While the source of the money has yet to be released, Bendapudi said the “self-sustaining” nature of the football program may play a role, alluding the money will come from Penn State Athletics.

Despite the disclaimer that renovations won’t increase tuition or decrease academic funding, some students expressed concern over the origin of funding and the prioritization of Beaver Stadium renovations.

Nekelle Thomas, a student living in McElwain Hall, an unrenovated south residence hall, commented on the condition of her and her friend’s dorm who lives in Pollock.

“I’ve been in Beaver Stadium just a couple times, but it doesn’t really look like anything needs renovations,” Thomas (freshman-architecture) said. “But when I go to my friend’s dorms, their bathrooms are disgusting.”

Thomas also mentioned the issues in her dorm building, questioning Penn State’s priorities.

“There’s a couple things that can definitely be fixed… We have this one sink that's been broken for so long, and literally no one has done anything,” Thomas said.

Penn State is finishing up its renovations of East Halls and will begin renovating the dorms in Pollock by 2024, according to the November 2022 Board of Trustees meeting.

Michael Ridgeway also voiced his concerns over the renovations.

“Personally, I don't think Beaver really needs to be renovated,” Ridgeway (sophomore- data sciences) said. “Money can be used elsewhere. Some of the dorms on campus are still trash, and a lot of things are decrepit in some engineering buildings.”

Garrett Gall expressed his support of the stadium's renovation and said he’s optimistic the investment will be impactful.

“They see this as a viable investment,” Gall (senior-data sciences) said. “I know football is a huge source of income for the university… From my understanding, the football program funds other athletic programs.”

Every year, Penn State Athletics has a significant impact on not only the school’s budget but the economy of Centre County, a Penn State release said.

“According to a 2022 study commissioned by Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, the annual economic impact in Centre County alone for football visitor spending is estimated at $87 million,” the release said. “Attendee spending for all Penn State athletic events generates $149 million in total economic impact in Centre County.”

With the implementation of a 12-team playoff bracket for college football in 2024, according to the NCAA, Kendall Morgan said she’s excited for the renovations as well as the new format.

“I like the 12-team playoff, so if this is what we have to do, I’m for it,” Morgan (freshman-psychology) said.

With more money being generated, student Logan Connolly said she hopes other programs will receive funding.

“I feel like they should definitely be focusing on the majors that don't have as much funding,” Connolly (freshman-accounting) said.

