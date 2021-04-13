Hypervigilant. Distraught. Angry. Numb.

These are a few of the ways the recent Asian hate crimes in the United States have left Asian American Penn State students like Anton Aluquin feeling.

“It’s almost like I wasn’t surprised that this would happen,” Aluquin (sophomore-immunology and infectious disease) said about the hate the Asian community is facing following the shooting in Atlanta on March 16.

Aluquin said the hate crimes across the country make him feel “angry” and “indignant.”

“[I feel] a little bit scared for not only my safety, but especially for my parents’ safety and especially for the women of color in my life,” Aluquin said. “I’m definitely afraid of what may happen to them.”

On March 21, Penn State students gathered at Old Main for a vigil to remember the victims of the shooting in Atlanta.

According to the New York Times, on Tuesday, March 16, a man opened fire at three massage businesses in Atlanta and Cherokee County. Eight people were killed, six of whom were women of Asian descent.

Samara Rayco is the director of internal affairs within Penn State’s Filipino Association. The Filipino Association was just one of many groups involved with the vigil.

“It was really hard for me to just sit by and not do anything,” Rayco (sophomore-music education) said.

Prior to the vigil, PSFA shared a Zoom link for anyone interested in helping a member of the Asain Pacific Islander Desi American Caucus organize the event. According to Rayco, people gathered on the Zoom call to voice opinions and share experiences, fears and anxieties.

She said many within PSFA wanted to lend a hand with the vigil because of how strongly they felt about it.

“Within our organization, we’re very willing to help each other out [and] be very supportive of one another — whether we need help with homework or need somebody to talk to,” Rayco said, “and I think we played that same role in this specific event where we really just showed our support when it was needed.”

Isabella Gaitan-Salanga is the public relations chair for PSFA. She said she and PSFA felt “distraught” over the events in Atlanta, so when APIDA Caucus members reached out to different organizations at Penn State, Gaitan-Salanga (sophomore-business marketing) wanted to help.

Gaitan-Salanga helped create the graphic passed around prior to the vigil, and during the event itself, she helped hand out candles.

Both Rayco and Aluquin spoke at the vigil, which hosted a variety of other speakers. Aluquin said he shared his experiences growing up as Filipino American and the “build up of microaggressions” he faced.

Aluquin said he wanted to speak because he said Asian Americans are often told they shouldn’t speak up, and he wanted to advocate for people to use their voice.

“I would advocate for any of my fellow Asian Amerians, regardless of what race of Asian American you are, I want to advocate for you to use your voice and to recognize the value of you saying your thoughts, voicing your emotions and making your arguments,” Aluquin said.

Rayco said sharing her experiences with a larger crowd made her feel vulnerable — like she was letting her guard down for a moment.

“It was a little terrifying, but it was nice to see that everybody was very supportive and open to listening [to] what I had to say,” Rayco said.

Once she began to speak, she said she felt more comfortable.

“In that very moment as I was easing into being vulnerable, it was almost as if I didn’t have to be scared,” Rayco said, “because there were so many people who were hearing my view and empathizing with my experience, even if they may not have experienced it before.”

Aluquin said he thought the most important part of the vigil was humanizing the victims in Atlanta and allowing them to take the spotlight as opposed to the “horror” that occurred.

Rayco said she hopes the vigil gave people an insight to the Asian American community’s perspective.

“I think it’s very important that people of color are heard in their narratives, [and] they are seen in the way that they’ve been disregarded so many times, like throughout history and just recently,” Rayco said.

Gaitan-Salanga said the vigil’s bystanders were able to see a collective supporting the cause, trying to combat the harmful behaviors and bringing awareness to the violence the Asian American community has faced.

“I hope that... people around were able to see people from the [Asian American] community as well as allies able to congregate together and see the support that we all have for one another within the State College community,” Gaitan-Salanga said.

In the future, Aluquin said he hopes to see more awareness of discrimation, microaggressions and hate crimes against the Asian American community.

“I think there’s a genuine problem with people not knowing anything about Asian racism,” Aluquin said.

Aluquin said he thinks solidarity will be the biggest result from recent events and the Penn State vigil since “historically, underrepresented minorities have been pitted against each other.”

“I think the Black community and a lot of people of color are still reeling from the events of this summer, and so I don’t want the Asian community to overshadow the problems of the African American and Black community,” Aluquin said. “So this is where I feel like solidarity is more than just a word — it’s amplifying both voices without stifling either one.”

