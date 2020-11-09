Editor's Note: Each week, The Daily Collegian compiles a list of virtual and in-person events that students can attend. In-person events take place both on campus and in the surrounding State College community.

Here are a few ways for Penn State students to get a break from mundane tasks this week.

Nov. 4 to 12

The St. Lawrence String Quartet is hosting an event called “Haydn Discovery” that includes a free discussion and performance of Joseph Haydn’s seminal composition, String Quartet Op. 20, No. 3. The free event is streaming now through Thursday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 9

7 p.m. — The Student Farm at Penn State and the Indigenous Peoples Student Association are co-hosting a virtual event titled “Native American Food Ways: Sustainable Agriculture and Cuisines Across Cultures.” This is a free event, however registration is required.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Noon — The 2020 George McMurthy Award Lecture will present Alison Murphy, assistant professor of information sciences and technology, where she will discuss her time as an IT project manager and her experiences of using empathy to design systems. The free event will be held via Zoom and is open to anyone.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

11:15 a.m. — Xingchao Chen, a meteorology and atmospheric science faculty member, will present “The roles of different cold systems in the atmosphere overturning circulation.” The event is free and will be held via Zoom.

Noon — Veterans will have the opportunity to attend a webinar via Zoom hosted by Peter Bielagus, financial expert, on how to manage finances and benefits. The event is sponsored by Penn State Altoona’s Center for Student Civic Engagement and Adult Center.

6:30 p.m. — Those interested in how to make a fall sign are in luck with The Makery’s latest event.

Participants who purchase $50 tickets will learn “modern hand lettering” from Shannon, the owner of Wright Lettering — a hand lettering business based in central Pennsylvania.

This event will be held in person at The Makery, located at 209 W. Calder Way.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

+6 5 downtown State College locations to curb your late-night appetite It’s a Friday evening at midnight. The dining halls, Flipps and markets on campus just close…

Thursday, Nov. 12

Noon — Penn State Great Valley is hosting a 30 minute webinar via Zoom about its MBA Program with information about the program, scholarships and admissions. Students can register here.

Noon — For those who are interested in gardening, Eric Stein — associate professor of management science and information systems and founder of the micro-farm E3Garden — will discuss how to start a hydroponic garden via Zoom. Registration is required.

4 p.m. — Patrick McGrady, the Palmer Museum’s Charles V. Hallman Senior Curator, will be discussing different printmaking techniques that experts look for when considering what types of prints to add to the museum’s collection. This free event is part of the Palmer Museum Conversations: “So, You Want to Buy a Print?” and will be held via Zoom.

5 p.m. — Penn State Schuylkill is offering a virtual FAFSA completion night event via Zoom, where financial aid professionals will walk attendees through the process of applying for federal financial aid. In addition, if one chooses to apply to Penn State Schuylkill, the application fee will be waived. Those who would like to attend can register here.

6 p.m. — The final installment of the Smith Creative Writers Reading series will be featuring work from Penn State Behrend BFA program’s graduating students. This is a free event held via Zoom.

7 p.m. — Penn State Fayette is hosting a one hour social sciences day virtual open house for potential students to learn about Bachelor of Science degrees in criminal justice; human development and family studies; psychology; and corporate communication. Admissions counselors and student aid coordinators will be available to help with the Penn State application and FAFSA. Registration is required.

Evening — Students in HM 430 Advanced Food Production and Service Management will be preparing a themed dinner to be served in Cafe Laura, a student-run restaurant on campus. The theme is “Journey to Mount Olympus: Greek Cuisine fit for the Gods” and reservations are required.

Friday, Nov. 13

3 p.m. — Those looking to get into the holiday spirit can attend the Winter Market at The Rivet.

Local artists will showcase their products at this event, held at the Discovery Space parking lot, rain or shine. Attendees can RSVP here.

7:30 p.m. — Penn State Centre Stage will host “The Osaze Project,” a virtual “theatrical workshop” that details the death of Osaze Osagie, a 29-year-old Black State College resident who was shot and killed by a State College police officer in March 2019.

Osagie allegedly ran at the three officers serving a mental health warrant with a knife, and after an unsuccessful attempt to use a Taser on him, an officer fatally shot him.

The event is available for viewing here.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Saturday, Nov. 14

All day — Penn State Fayette is encouraging students to take part in community service during the Day of Service. Participants are asked to document their service with photos and upload them to Penn State Fayette’s Instagram page for a chance to win bookstore gift cards. Students must have a valid student ID and must register in advance by contacting the Office of Student Affairs.

Sunday, Nov. 15

2 p.m. — Penn State’s Oriana Singers and the University Choir will perform at the Pasquerilla Center, an event that will be livestreamed here.

7 p.m. — Penn State Schuylkill is offering a family friendly event for attendees to learn a new dance and sing along with the Penn State Fight Song. It will be hosted by Lisa Gebhardt, a Penn State graduate, and co-founder and owner of the Stage Dance Academy.

This event is part of the Northeast Regional Campuses Fall 2020 Virtual Program series and it is open to everyone. Registration can be completed online here.