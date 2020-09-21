Latinos in America are hungry for political involvement, but society has proved them to be disconnected, according to Julio Ricardo Varela.

Varela discussed how Latinos are represented in American media during a virtual lecture on Monday, Sept. 21 as a part of Penn State's Hispanic Heritage Month events.

In 2011, Varela founded LatinoRebels.com, a network that aims to share authentic and independent voices, according to A. K. Sandoval-Strausz, director of the Latina/o Studies Programs.

Varela was born in Puerto Rico and graduated from Harvard University with honors in history and literature.

His work has been featured in news outlets such as the New York Times, the Washington Post, NBC and MSNBC.

According to Varela, people tend to overlook Latinos in America.

“So in short: don’t ‘other’ us,” Varela said. “Don’t put us in some corner and treat us like a checklist item. Engage us instead. Connect with us.”

One of the biggest misconceptions there is about Latinos in America is that they are politically empathetic, he said.

“There is a thirst for political engagement for understanding society [within the Latino community],” Varela said. “Whether it’s climate change or immigrant rights, people want to connect.”

According to Varela, young Latinos are not distant from political discourse.

Manuel Rosaldo asked about Latino voter turnout, and Varela said Democrats are missing out on “truly” connecting to 18 to 30 year olds.

“I think there is a fear that Latinos don’t vote,” Varela said. “But look at the primaries; Latinos were overwhelmingly voting for Bernie Sanders.”

Additionally, Varela said people who are in power do not reflect all communities in the United States.

As well as a lack of Latino representation in powerful positions, those in power do not “fully” understand the Latino community, Varela said.

“Getting one slice that is white, Anglo-Saxon dominated with colonial baggage is not reflective,” Varela said. “What happens in Centre County and in Miami is night and day.”

Varela added that although he has been successful and can “create his own lane,” it is very challenging for other Latinos to do the same.

Sixty million Latinos live in the United States, Varela said.

The U.S.'s fastest-growing region in terms of Latino population is the south.

The fastest-growing states are North Dakota at 135%, South Dakota at 75%, New Hampshire at 50%, Washington, D.C. at 57% and Montana at 55%, according to Varela.

According to the Pew Research Center, a growing share of Latinos now consume their news in English, he said.

Which shows that Latinos want to politically connect, Varela said.

“But change doesn't happen overnight, especially when you are punching up to power,” Varela said. “And power always fights back.”

