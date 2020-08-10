Drum Major
The Blue Band Drum Major leads the band during halftime at a game against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.

 Natalie Runnerstrom

The Penn State Blue Band announced the selection of Penn State senior Keith Griffith as its 2020-21 drum major via its Instagram account on Friday, Aug. 7.

According to Blue Band spokesperson Nicole Melamed, Griffith — who auditioned for the role virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic — is a trumpet player who previously led the trumpet section for two years.

Melamed said the Blue Band has full confidence in Griffith as its next drum major.

“We’re not sure how our Blue Band season is going to play out yet, but Keith is a dedicated, strong leader and we’re confident that he’ll be able to lead the band effectively,” Melamed said via email.

