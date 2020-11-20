Throughout an atypical semester, hospitality management students have found a bit of normalcy through Cafe Laura.

Cafe Laura is a restaurant run entirely by hospitality management majors. It is considered the “capstone” class for hospitality management students at Penn State — meaning all classes students take eventually go into running Cafe Laura, according to its website.

These students manage every aspect of Cafe Laura, including marketing, budgeting, making menus, taking reservations and cooking.

Danielle Lasday is a student employee at Cafe Laura. Lasday (senior-hospitality management) said working at Cafe Laura fulfills a lab requirement.

“Everything that goes into building a restaurant is what we have to do, and we get that from the classes we take all four years,” Lasday said.

To Lasday, Cafe Laura offers not only practical work experience, but also a welcoming community.

“I love it, I love all the people that work there. It’s a really good environment, and it’s like working in a real restaurant,” Lasday said.

Jeff Dover has been the Operations Manager for Cafe Laura since 2019. Before his position at Cafe Laura, he worked as a chef and sous chef around the University Park campus, including at the Nittany Lion Inn, the Penn Stater and at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Dover said he believes Cafe Laura presents opportunities for students to grow and hone their skills.

“Students come in the first week of a semester, and many of them have never picked up a knife before,” Dover said. “By the fourth week, they put out their first meal. It’s really enjoyable to see the transformation.”

Dover also said Cafe Laura can benefit the State College community. Most of the restaurant’s patrons, according to Dover, are locals or residents of The Village, a State College retirement community. However, the daily lunches are also popular with Penn State students and faculty.

“[Cafe Laura] showcases the abilities of Penn State students to work together to make a really good final product,” Dover said. “When they collaborate, it’s a really awesome setting.”

Gretchen Weyandt is the student manager at Cafe Laura. According to Weyandt (senior-hospitality management), students work in teams to prepare the dinners, which must include multiple proteins, including beef as well as vegetarian options. Students must also prepare a variety of appetizers, desserts and non-alcoholic beverages.

Weyandt’s favorite themed dinners in the past include a Greek dinner, as well as a “Mamma Mia” themed event.

“I think it would be really fun to do an Oktoberfest dinner,” Weyandt said.

For Weyandt, Cafe Laura presents great opportunities and a “very unique experience” for students.

“Most people don’t know Penn State is actually the second best program for hospitality management in the country,” Weyandt said. “We are so lucky to have so many options in the program. It’s not something that you’d get working at any other on-campus dining location.”

According to its website, Cafe Laura’s themed dinners are often connected to pop culture or current food trends. Cafe Laura featured three dinners in the Fall 2020 semester, the themes of which included “Cape Cod cuisine,” “The Hunger Games” and Greek cuisine.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, Cafe Laura will not host any more themed dinners in the Fall 2020 semester, but themed dinners will continue in Spring 2021, according to the cafe’s website.

George Ruth is an assistant teaching professor and lab coordinator for the hospitality management major. Ruth said Cafe Laura “adds something different” to State College.

“We’re not a typical restaurant,” Ruth said. “Nor do we try to be. We can bring people something different — we can highlight New York restaurants or Las Vegas restaurants and bring it to State College, just for that one evening.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State Access Club seeks inclusive campus for students with disabilities Hoping to increase accessibility on campus and provide a space for students with and without…