Across the United States, piles of fabric scraps are finally being put to good use — providing mask-making materials for groups aiming to help healthcare workers, first responders and community members amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Since March, the costume shop in Penn State’s School of Theatre has been making masks and distributing them to various individuals and community groups.

At first, masks were made by assistant professor of costume design Charlene Gross and master of fine arts candidate Keagan Styes for Styes’s family members in Texas — but it quickly evolved into a way for graduate students to fulfill costume shop hours requirements as well as provide for the community.

Soon, faculty members also started making masks, helping the project grow even more.

Gross estimates that she — along with the School of Theatre department and students making the masks — have given out over 2,000 masks to a variety of groups and locations.

“We’ve given masks to dentist offices, families, the [College of Agricultural Sciences] Extension, workers in Old Main, and [University Health Services] to name a few,” Gross said via email. “The first few weeks we were making [masks] almost exclusively for Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) on campus.”

Environmental Health and Safety also reimbursed the shop for their masks and gave funds to make 750 more for faculty and staff of the College of Arts and Architecture.

Although students are no longer making masks to donate, they have continued making masks to be sold. While Gross said the students would contribute to the ongoing effort if she asked, she believes it is important for them to support themselves.

“There is no work in theatre right now in the traditional way,” Gross said. “I think anyone who’s enterprising and able to find a way to support themself should be commended.”

Gross said the mask-making process typically takes 20-25 minutes and is split up over multiple days. Gross makes her masks using an assembly line format, spending one day cutting the fabric, another day stitching rectangles and flipping them inside-out and the last day pleating and adding ties.

The costume shop’s prop master, Jay Lasnik, said while it is possible to make 50 masks in a day, it is better done over three days because you have to be “conscious of your body.”

“It’s really important that when you’re doing production stuff… that you break it up,” Lasnik said. “Because if you don't break it up, you have the tendency to get a physical injury… it's better for my mental health if I break it up over a couple days.”

The masks are made in batches, so if someone makes a request, Gross will usually send out a batch on the same day. Drop-off and pick-up locations are at an empty lot near her home, allowing for contactless delivery, and Gross sends a note with care instructions for the masks when requests are put through.

Gross also puts supplies out by the lot for anyone making the masks, and once the masks are finished, they are returned to the lot.

The masks are made using scraps of leftover cotton from the production of School of Theatre shows and faculty’s personal stashes of fabric. Costume shop manager Diane Toyos estimated that roughly four yards of fabric is needed to make 20 masks.

Although making masks every day is a hard effort, Gross said that seeing photos of people, especially families and co-workers, wearing the masks has been heartwarming.

While making the same masks over and over can get repetitive, Gross has been able to turn it into a fun activity for her and her son. Lasnik said if you have the right music or TV show on, it’s less tedious. Toyos stays entertained by the different color combinations of fabric she uses.

“I have to make sure that I use two different fabrics for the masks, so I make sure I like my combination. If I don’t like what I am sewing, then it’s torture,” Toyos said. “I have to be proud of it, it has to make me happy.”

However, the different fabrics used are not just for show. They are important for helping the mask wearers distinguish the front from the back. Lasnik said it is possible for the virus to get caught in the fabric, so different fabrics are used to prevent the wearer from breathing in the virus.

Gross is also involved with the Manufacturing and Sterilization for COVID-19 initiative, which has allowed the School of Theatre to collaborate with and help other Penn State faculty and staff members who are working on initiatives related to the coronavirus.

Through MASC, Gross was able to connect with Jim Crandall at EHS, who was able to distribute masks to all essential workers at all of the Penn State campuses.

Gross was also able to help out others on their projects, including patterning surgical gowns and answering questions about makeup on N-95 masks.

Gross said if the spread of the coronavirus were to continue into the fall, she will continue making masks for the community. Toyos said the circumstances of the fall semester will impact operations, but if Penn State decides to continue with remote learning, mask-making will continue.

“It’s definitely going to depend on the need for additional masks,” Lasnik said. “But what it really comes down to is if I can help do something that will help other people, and it's basically no cost, then I feel that I should do that.”

In recent weeks, Gross has been working on masks that will help the hearing impaired.

“Our neighbors are both deaf and still working,” Gross said. “My neighbor asked me if I’d be willing to make masks, not for her, but for her co-workers.”

Masks made for individuals who interact or work with the hearing impaired have a clear material over the mouth to allow for lip-reading. To begin providing these new masks, Gross reached out to a contact in western New York who had a design ready — now, Gross hopes to size down the pattern to fit children.

But Gross acknowledged that the School of Theatre’s project is just one of hundreds across the country utilizing fabric in new ways.

“The theatre community is a huge force behind producing [personal protective equipment] right now,” Gross said. “It’s really encouraging to have a support system of other professionals working on the same problem but from all corners of our country.”

