Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will make its way to the Bryce Jordan Center this spring, according to the BJC's Twitter.

The tour will roll into town for two shows at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Similar to Monster Jam, a typical show consists of six trucks competing in five different competitions. Some competitions include a donut competition, a wheelie competition and a long jump competition.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.