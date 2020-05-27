When Penn State announced students would not return to campus after spring break, teachers scrambled to move their classes online. Now, with remote learning continuing through the summer, professors will make their courses virtual a second time.

The announcement that the summer semester would operate remotely came in mid-April, so professors were given more time to prepare their classes than in the second half of the spring semester.

English professor Daniel Tripp said the courses he has been involved with have transitioned well to the online format.

Although Tripp is not teaching any courses this summer, his position as the associate director of digital programming in the English department has meant helping upload various courses onto Canvas to fit a virtual format.

Since March, Tripp has been working with professors to find alternatives for teaching their courses — as well as the Learning Edge Academic Program designed for incoming students — that fit into the remote learning style. He has helped professors learn methods of online teaching for English 602, a spring semester course.

Tripp helped adapt his classes by pulling from pre-existing World Campus courses. He said the English department has a decently-sized online portfolio to draw from, so some professors didn’t have to start from scratch when switching to remote learning.

Tripp added that English courses typically transition to the online format well because Zoom and Canvas discussion boards accommodate for the conversational style of teaching commonly used in them. Because of this, Tripp felt these classes are maintaining their level of effectiveness.

Whether professors took Tripp’s class, taught virtually, or did both in the spring semester, Tripp said they had more time to spend refining online versions of their courses prior to the summer semester.

In the second half of the spring semester, Tripp said he and his colleagues focused on “making do and getting by” because of the quick turnaround. Going into the summer, however, Tripp and other English professors have benefited from additional preparation time.

Tripp said he commends the professors in his department for how well they have adjusted, inspiring their students in the process.

“They’re very good teachers to begin with,” Tripp said. “Our teachers teach students to think situationally… and this helped us transition pretty well.”

Physics professor Daniel Costantino said he also found ways to adapt his spring and summer semester courses so they do not lose their value.

Costantino’s summer courses — Physics 213 and Physics 214 — typically involve an interactive class period, a recitation and a lab in addition to online homework and exams. After the switch to remote learning, however, Costantino has had to find ways to recreate these components in a virtual setting.

“The goal is to make it as effective as residential instruction,” he said.

To effectively shift to an online format, Costantino said he will be having asynchronous classes, meaning students can view his recorded lectures at any time. For other activities, he may ask students when they are available for a synchronous meeting so they can interact with him and the teaching assistants.

Costantino said although the recitation component of the courses will remain roughly the same by creating a discussion board on Canvas, the labs involved with his courses will have to operate quite differently since students do not have access to necessary equipment.

Despite this, Costantino said he will either design at-home activities that replicate the concepts of each lab or record the labs himself and ask his students to analyze what they see.

Costantino said having more time to tailor his courses to an online format for the summer semester helped him improve his remote teaching from the spring.

“Whenever you’re trying to make quick decisions, they are only quick decisions,” he said. “[The advanced notice] gave me more time to ask questions about what really needed to be done in these courses and how this could best be accomplished.”

Costantino said the continuation of online learning in the summer might have even benefited some students.

Constantino’s summer class sizes are bigger than in recent years, and he heard from several students that they only decided to take a summer course because it was going to be online.

With the increased notice that courses would be online, College of Information Sciences and Technology professor Rick Winscot was better able to prepare his assigned teaching load for IST 210.

Winscot said the transition to online learning in the spring gave him experience that helped prepare him for the coming summer, especially with the resources provided by the university and the College of IST.

According to Winscot, instructional designers, administrative faculty and the dean’s office from his college held weekly Zoom office hours to answer questions and provide advice for making the transition to participating professors. The college also sent frequent emails to IST professors updating them on online teaching requirements or policies and checking in to see if they needed further help or resources.

Despite the additional time to prepare and assistance provided by the university, Winscot said there are still aspects of his course that will be missing as a result of transitioning to an online format — particularly the discussion portion.

Winscot said this is because IST 210 primarily involves the presentation of material via a class discussion. He guides certain parts of the discussion, but expects feedback from students.

With the online learning format, however, Winscot said these class discussions may not be as meaningful or foster as much participation — something he noticed toward the end of the spring semester.

Winscot also struggled finding replacements for traditional teaching methods and tools, including the whiteboard. He said he typically uses a whiteboard to explain concepts in an easily-understandable way, but now has to do more pre-class planning to get by without it. Winscot would use the whiteboard to provide quick answers to students’ questions, which has meant finding other methods for explaining the material.

Even though Winscot has some concerns for the online summer semester, he said he expects his IST 210 course to adjust well seeing as it transferred relatively smoothly in the spring.

Winscot thinks tech-based classes like his own have transitioned to remote learning fairly well and have not lost the majority of their meaning, so long as all parties involved are putting forth an effort.

“I would agree there are some circumstances where face-to-face teaching should be done, but with tech-based classes… there is nothing that is lost,” Winscot said. “Everyone in the teaching and learning environment has to work to make the most of the scenario on both ends.”

Although the future of teaching and learning at Penn State is uncertain and challenges face professors and students alike, Winscot said he feels everyone has handled the situation to the best of their ability and won’t be thrown off course — regardless of what coming semesters hold.

“We are still resilient enough to handle a little shake-up from time to time,” Winscot said.