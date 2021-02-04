Penn State Behrend’s Creative Writing degree program hosted author Erin Pringle as the second speaker of the "Smith Creative Writers Reading Series" over Zoom Thursday night.

Pringle is the author of the novel "Hezada! I Miss You," short story collection "The Whole World at Once" and short story collection "The Floating Order."

During the event, Pringle read the beginning chapters of her novel.

"Feel free to do yoga or even knitting while I read from 'Hezada! I Miss You' because I can't see you," Pringle said.

According to Pringle, her novel depicts the relationships between a failing Midwestern traveling circus and a dying village. The novel's themes of tradition, love and suicide are shown through the villagers and circus acrobat's struggles with the dying industry.

The first few chapters Pringle read described the beginning of interactions with a a pair of twins, Heza and Abe, with the circus manager — Frank — as well as the village council meetings deciding how to save their town.

Future events in this series can be found at the Creative Writing Department's website.

MORE CAMPUS NEWS

Penn State creates 'historical' LionPath search tool for summer 2021 classes Penn State has announced a new LionPath tool to help students plan courses for the upcoming …