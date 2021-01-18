First Day of Classes, Hand Sanitizers
A near-empty hallway, normally packed with students during the change between classes, is equipped with hand sanitizing stations outside of each classroom in the Thomas Building on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State students returning to University Park for the "Remote Learning Period" between Jan.18 and Feb. 14 can access general purpose classrooms to attend onliine classes and study as needed.

The select buildings open for access include:

  • Boucke
  • Hammond
  • Osmond
  • Thomas
  • Willard

The buildings’ hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Students must follow coronavirus mitigation guidelines of social distancing and masking in order to access these classrooms.

The Penn State Go app updated the Penn State Map with the designated locations.

