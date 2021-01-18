Penn State students returning to University Park for the "Remote Learning Period" between Jan.18 and Feb. 14 can access general purpose classrooms to attend onliine classes and study as needed.

The select buildings open for access include:

Boucke

Hammond

Osmond

Thomas

Willard

The buildings’ hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Students must follow coronavirus mitigation guidelines of social distancing and masking in order to access these classrooms.

The Penn State Go app updated the Penn State Map with the designated locations.

