Penn State student Peter Kutyla died on Aug. 25 at the age of 21.

Kutyla was in his fifth semester in the College of Engineering, according to Wyatt DuBois, a Penn State spokesperson.

He was also a member of the intercollegiate Overwatch team and a member of the Alpha Kappa Lambda fraternity, according to Kutyla's obituary.

“We share our deepest condolences with the family and friends of Peter Kutyla,” DuBois said in a statement to the Collegian.

Kutyla graduated from Wayne Hills High School in 2016, where he was a member of the marching band and captain of the fencing team, according to his obituary.

He loved cooking, fishing, music, playing sports and spending time outdoors.

A funeral service will be held on Aug. 31 in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

The obituary said those who wish to can give donations to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America in Kutyla's memory.