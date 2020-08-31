For some students, the coronavirus brought many fun activities and the feeling of normalcy to a halt.

Penn State’s fall sports have been canceled, many classes must be taken online and mask-wearing, as well as other safety-oriented rules, have been enforced.

These changes, in addition to the regular adjustments students face at the start of the semester, have some Penn State freshmen feeling mixed emotions about their first year of college so far.

Lauren Ogden explained that while finding her way around has still been a little tricky, she is happy to be on campus.

“It was daunting at first. Most places on campus didn't show up on the GPS. So that’s a little confusing,” Ogden (freshman-human development and family studies) said.

Other students like Jamie Nguyen have decided to work remotely from their own homes.

RELATED

+2 What are Penn State freshmen doing for fun this semester? With new rules and regulations on campus to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, some stud…

Although students at home may not face the same challenges as those on campus, freshmen must still navigate the adjustment from in-person high school to a remote college experience.

Nguyen (freshman-film and psychology) said because all of her fall semester classes are online, it made the most sense for her to stay home.

“I have to adjust my living space into my learning space as well,” Nguyen said. “I think the online classes are difficult since I have to get used to learning in a virtual environment as well as get used to the rigor of college classes.”

Students like Garrett Skidmore are still getting used to the coronavirus rules, like having to wear a face mask in the hot August weather.

“Wearing masks in the heat has made it somewhat harder to adjust. When it's hot outside I find it harder to breathe through the mask,” Skidmore (freshman-business) said. “It is irritating, but it's something that you must do.”

The adjustment to college life can be difficult for many, but Odgen offered some advice for her classmates.

“Surround yourself with a bunch of friends who make you feel at home,” Ogden said. “Do not be afraid to put yourself out there — meet people who make you want to stay on campus.”

Students having trouble adjusting to college or who have any concerns about their semester may utilize Penn State’s mental health resources.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE