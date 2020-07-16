UPDATE, July 16:

On Thursday, Trae Morgan-White — owner of the Instagram account @blanco.blk — posted a statement as a Black student and former member of SPA’s executive board.

He said he was the individual who anonymously sent his experiences to @black_at_pennstate.

Morgan-White said he posted the statement not to bash the student organization, but to “heal.” He continued on to say he brought up the “toxic, isolating environment” to SPA numerous times before they “cut ties.”

”They don’t deserve any slander because they’re good people, but they still represented an org I’ve been traumatized by, being the only Black male,” Morgan-White said.

He added that he received an emailed apology from the organization. However, he said he doesn’t feel it was “genuine.”

”Until I get a personal, genuine apology or civil conversation with SPA’s current executive director as well as the advisor, my love for the org remains, but the apology is nonexistent.”

Original story:

The Student Programming Association released a statement on Instagram Thursday condemning systemic racism in response to an anonymous post by the Instagram account @black_at_pennstate.

A vision statement for the 2020-21 academic year was created by the organization as a working document to address racism within SPA, according to the post.

SPA also said it will work with more offices on campus that relate to and include marginalized groups, and organization members will be trained on diversity and inclusion. Privilege, racism, implicit bias and emotional intelligence will be discussed with members of the leadership team.

The post said feedback to improve SPA's efforts is welcomed.

The @black_at_pennstate Instagram post was made by a past member of SPA who said they were kicked out of the organization after feeling "unappreciated" and "barely supported." The anonymous student also said the organization's director took advantage of them.

In its response, SPA stated that the former member's workload was "unsustainable," and the organization's environment had not been conducive to inclusivity.

On Wednesday, THON also responded to reports of racist actions within its organization that were posted on the @black_at_pennstate account.

