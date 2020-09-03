On Sept. 8, Penn State faculty, staff and students of color will discuss their experiences attending a predominantly white institution in the second installment of the "Toward Racial Equity at Penn State: Social Difference, Social Equity and Social Change" roundtable series, according to a Penn State news release.

The event, “What will be the New Normal?” will be livestreamed from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. here.

Speakers include the following people:

James Franklin, head football coach

Nyla Holland, president of Black Caucus at University park

Carmen Hernandez, Penn State Berks undergraduate student

Carlos Norman, University Park undergraduate student

Jose Soto, associate professor of psychology

Tracy Peterson, director of student transitions and pre-college programs in the Center for Engineering Outreach and Inclusion

Alina Wong, assistant vice provost for educational equity

Brandon Short, Penn State Board of Trustees member

Jennifer Hamer, professor of African American studies and senior faculty member in the Office of the Vice Provost for Educational Equity, will moderate the discussion, which is co-sponsored by the Office of the Vice Provost for Equity, the Division for Development and Alumni Relations, and WPSU.

This roundtable series, first held on June 30, will conclude on Nov. 5 with a discussion focused on the experience of people of color in the current political climate, titled “Race in the Community.”