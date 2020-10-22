University Park Undergraduate Association representatives learned about new details regarding the organization's push for alternative grading, and launched this year’s version of the “Know Your Academic Rights” campaign during Wednesday’s Halloween-themed Zoom meeting.

The meeting began with a presentation from Brian Patchcoski, the director of Penn State's Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, who discussed how the center is helping LGBTQ+ students during the pandemic.

Patchcoski’s presentation was followed by a presentation from representatives Erin Boas, Sydney Gibbard, Rainier Foley-DeFiore and Patricia Birungi, who have been working to get an alternative grading scale approved by the Faculty Senate.

UPUA launched a survey roughly one week ago to gauge students’ interest in reinstating the alternative grading scale used in the spring semester, through which students could opt to change their grades from a letter value to a “satisfactory/pass/unsatisfactory” scale.

The student response was enthusiastic, according to the representatives. A total of 5,270 students responded to the survey, and a majority said they wanted to use alternative grading in at least one of their classes. Of the students who said they would not use alternative grading, many said having the option would still give them peace of mind.

By the end of Wednesday's meeting, Boas reported that the survey had received over 2,000 additional responses.

The UPUA representatives who serve on the Faculty Senate held a meeting Wednesday with the senate’s chair, and the Faculty Senate is working to hold a special meeting in the coming weeks to vote on an alternative grading resolution. Gibbard urged students to attend the meeting virtually as a show of enthusiasm for the resolution.

According to the presentation, the Faculty Senate considered implementing alternative grading in September, but decided it would not be necessary. The outcry from students has done a lot to change the senators' minds.

“I really think that we have a good chance here,” Birungi said.

In his address to the assembly, UPUA President Zachary McKay gave an update on the state of the Multicultural Greek Council and National Panhellenic Council representative positions. The Judicial Board had previously ruled that their positions were invalid and would be revoked on Oct. 15, but McKay said the board is now allowing the representatives to serve the remainder of their terms.

Next, representatives passed a bill to begin this year’s “Know Your Academic Rights Campaign,” which UPUA holds annually to teach students about academic integrity and their rights.

This year, the campaign will involve videos posted to social media, stickers distributed to students, a town hall with other student governments on Nov. 4 and a raffle in which students can win an Amazon Echo Dot.

Representatives then voted to start three new Soft Edge marketing campaigns. According to its website, the Soft Edge is a government relations platform.

The first campaign will condemn the Department of Homeland Security’s new policy restricting H-1B visas that allow foreign workers to be employed in the United States, which Rep. Xiaoru Shi argued would hurt international students.

The DHS’s new policy requires that employers pay H-1B employees 40% more than the average employee, and that H-1B visa holders can only work in fields in which they hold degrees. It also reduces the length of the visa from six years to four years, even though, according to Shi, it takes up to one year to apply for a visa.

The second campaign UPUA passed aims to bring awareness to the efforts to make Ecosia, a search engine that donates the majority of its profits to reforestation, the default search engine for Penn State.

Finally, representatives voted in favor of a campaign in support of HR 7120, “George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020.” The bill was passed earlier this year by the U.S. House of Representatives but stalled in the Senate.

The meeting also featured a costume contest in honor of Halloween. Representatives Joshua Reynolds and Ryan Loscalzo both dressed as medieval plague doctors, Rep. Annmarie Rounds-Sorenson dressed as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rep. Tom Dougherty dressed as "Where’s Waldo" with a matching Zoom background.

Rep. Sophie Pelilo won the contest, and a gift card to Starbucks, with her inflatable toilet costume.