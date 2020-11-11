After a vote from Penn State's Faculty Senate, the university announced the reimplementation of its opt-in alternative grading system on Wednesday, which was offered after remote learning began in the spring, for the fall 2020 semester.

According to a Penn State News release, undergraduate students can choose to keep the grade they earned in each course or opt to switch any number of them to the alternative grading system.

As was the case with the system last spring, there are three alternative grades a student can receive: SAT, V and Z. Alternative grades have no impact on a student's GPA.

SAT, which stands for Satisfactory, is given if a student earns a C or higher in a course. V, which represents a passing grade, is given if a student earns a D in a course, and Z is given if a student earns an F.

While the SAT and V grades allow students to earn credits for the class completed, the Z option, also referred to as “no grade,” is similar to late-dropping a course.

Alternative grades can be selected in LionPATH beginning Dec. 23 and must be finalized by Jan. 12.

The release encouraged students to speak with their advisers before opting into the alternative grading system.

According to the release, the Faculty Senate also plans to create a taskforce of senators, students, advisers and administrators to discuss the implementation of alternative grading in future semesters due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic’s timeline.