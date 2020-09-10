Although the Black Lives Matter hashtag is no longer “trending,” the traction a social media movement gains should not dictate the importance of Black lives, according to Penn State’s Black Graduate Student Association.

America has been forced to confront race and inequality after the death of George Floyd — a Black man who died in May after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck during his arrest — and many other Black people.

The Black Lives Matter movement aims to recognize police brutality and deeply rooted, racially charged violence against Black people in the United States, according to its website.

The president of Penn State’s Black Graduate Student Association Latisha Franklin said the BLM movement is about individuals coming together to amplify and bring awareness to the ignored wants and needs of the Black community.

“Black people will always be important,” Franklin (graduate-biochemistry and molecular biology) said. “Because we are people, too.”

Franklin said Penn State students can become better allies by being aware of how their choices and lifestyles could potentially cause someone else discomfort or hardship.

It’s important to also have increased representation, she said.

“We need to make sure that when decisions are being made, there is a diverse representation of opinions taken into account,” Franklin said.

It’s crucial that families and friends have tough conversations with each other when something “racially inappropriate” occurs, according to Franklin.

Kiana Coleman, a member of BGSA, said the BLM movement is about more than combating police brutality.

“It’s about state-sanctioned violence and white supremacy,” Coleman (graduate-agricultural science and food science) said. “It's also about bringing volume to an issue that Black people have been dealing with for centuries because, as the history books show, the brutalization of Black lives has been ongoing for over 400 years. We are fighting for the peace and safety of our lives without always having to look over our shoulders afraid of the idea that ‘it can happen to me next.’”

The system in place doesn’t support Black people and the “genocide” of the Black community should not be normalized, she said.

Coleman added that Black men and women are people, not a hashtag or a trend.

“Ensuring the safety of Black lives is not a trend, it’s a basic human right we are being robbed of,” Coleman said.

There are multiple resources that can be accessed online to help inform students, as well as lists of petitions and donation pages.

But personal research and growth is what will make someone a good ally, according to Coleman.

Individuals also need to check their own biases and prejudices, both past and present, she said.

According to Dayna Patterson, another member of BGSA, allies can also help by donating to Black-owned businesses, reading books about racism and attending webinars.

“Allies can help by going further than just checking in on their Black colleagues and friends,” Patterson (graduate-chemistry) said. “Allies should speak out against racism, learn the history of racism in the city and state that they live in and recognize their own privilege.”

Although Penn State takes steps to encourage diversity, Patterson said she would like to see more Black students enrolled in the institution.

However, Patterson said it’s hard to convince Black people to move “to the middle of nowhere” in State College, where there is little Black presence and culture.

According to Penn State’s 2019-20 diversity statistics, approximately 65% of students identify as white and 5.6% as African American.

This statistic does not account for graduate students at the university, however.

Franklin said Penn State is not diverse enough and the university’s response to Floyd’s death was not handled adequately.

University President Eric Barron sent a mass email to students after Floyd’s death in May, addressing the responsibility of the Penn State community to actively speak out and act against all forms of discrimination.

“I don't think all that could be done to ensure the Black population at this campus feels comfortable and included is done,” Coleman said. “And the announcement in regard to George Floyd's murder did not come out until weeks after it happened and well after all the protesting erupted. I feel as though the bare minimum was done.”

As more instances of violence against Black individuals are caught on camera, the choice to ignore racism and prejudice that is rooted in American history is unavoidable, according to Patterson.

Black people should be valued, and the BLM movement will always be significant, she said.

“The movement is still important because racist actions are still happening against Black people when the cameras are no longer on,” Patterson said. “Also, it is still important because being Black doesn’t go away — we are Black every day. Until there is equality, the movement will still go on.”