More than eight months after the university’s initial shut-down due to the coronavirus pandemic, concerns over professors’ mental health have sparked conversations about their ability to teach and help their students learn.

Several faculty members, like Matthew Jordan, an associate professor and interim head of the film-video and media studies department at Penn State, have expressed increased levels of stress and anxiety, and lowered levels of motivation.

“It’s just exhausting. Every week feels like a month. Every month feels like six years,” Jordan said. “It’s a lot of stress.”

One of the most significant shifts in routine and procedure across academic colleges, according to Russ Eshleman, an associate teaching professor and head of the journalism department at Penn State, has been the decrease in interactions between faculty and students.

Eshleman attributes this to the differences between teaching in person and teaching remotely.

“The problem with Zoom is I sense that students are reluctant to be spontaneous. They don’t really get as involved in discussions on Zoom,” Eshleman said. “I really miss that sort of camaraderie with the students that you get doing that sort of one-on-one thing.”

Jordan echoed Eshleman’s concerns.

“I’m not really getting to know any of my students, and that’s one of the things I like about this job a lot. It feels like you’re doing a show to a screen,” Jordan said. “After a good class, you often feel uplifted and energized, and after a Zoom session, you kind of feel the opposite.”

For the College of Engineering, Zoom presents a different kind of challenge.

Much of the curricula in the school are based on students’ ability to utilize the technology and facilities on campus to complete labs, which students are unable to do remotely.

Justin Schwartz, the dean of the College of Engineering at Penn State, discussed difficulties faced by professors teaching courses based in lab work, adding that professors have had to adapt to different teaching styles and write new course curricula.

Another major shift in professors’ responsibilities, according to Kate Staley — the assistant director of community education and outreach for Counseling and Psychological Services — has been the need for professors to assess the mental health of their students, which she said is more important now in students’ abilities to learn than it has been before.

Jordan, however, expressed concerns about this new responsibility.

“It’s hard for us to ‘take the temperature’ of the students as well, and that leads to a little bit of anxiety on the part of professors,” Jordan said.

Schwartz echoed this sentiment.

“The faculty are in that age group where they’re the support for their kids. They’re the support for their parents. Maybe they have a sibling. And they’re now support for the students, not just intellectually and academically, but at times emotionally,” Schwartz said. “They are certainly, whether you see it or not, struggling like everybody else would be in this circumstance.”

Staley discussed some of the psychological aspects that may be contributing to the decrease in mental health on campus as well.

“People are feeling like [the stress is] weighing on them, and that it’s harder to cope,” Staley said. “[Faculty, professors, and students’] normal coping strategies are not as available.”

CAPS as a whole has been working to help people develop more coping strategies by talking about mindfulness and presenting different types of stress management, according to Staley.

The School of Global Languages, Literatures, and Cultures at Penn State was able to assess the risk factors of various courses and determine whether they would be held in person, remotely, or a mix of both.

Heather McCoy, a teaching professor of French and Francophone studies and director of undergraduate studies in the department, said the department decided to hold the introductory French courses exclusively remotely to assuage the fears of professors.

“Language teachers have always been eager to share what works, to question what they do, to improvise new ways of doing things,” McCoy said. “It’s been a challenge, but I am extremely proud of how our instructors have managed that while still managing to create personal relationships with students.”

The Smeal College of Business, on the other hand, created an app designed to help its users develop gratitude, improve performance, reduce stress, reduce anxiety, get better sleep, build self-esteem and increase happiness, according to Steven Huddart, a Smeal chair professor in accounting and the senior associate dean of the college.

The college also developed and implemented a program called Smeal Assist, which brings together a member of the college’s human resources staff and a faculty member to discuss solutions to any issues the faculty member may have.

“It’s not the intent of Smeal Assist to be able to fix people’s problems, but it is intended to be a sounding board, a place where people can go to get advice about next steps to take,” Huddart said. “I think it demonstrates that the college is listening to the concerns of faculty and staff and is standing ready to do what it can to help alleviate the burdens that they feel.”

Despite the challenges, Eshleman and McCoy believe the university and its faculty have greatly improved their functionality since the pandemic began.

On the other hand, Schwartz expressed a different view.

“It’s just really stressful to do something differently,” Schwartz said. “[The faculty and professors] are doing amazingly well, but that’s not to say they’re not struggling with the way the world is today.”