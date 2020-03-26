Penn State students everywhere are self-quarantining and learning remotely in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

But for the University Park Undergraduate Association, the show must go on — its Election Day will be held on April 15, with debates to take place beforehand digitally.

The candidates will go head-to-head in two separate, online debates — between the vice presidential candidates on March 26 and between the presidential candidates on April 9 — from 6-8 p.m. on both days.

The debates will take place via Zoom and, according to the UPUA Elections Twitter account, will be recorded and shared with the student body afterward on YouTube.

Students can submit questions for the candidates using a Google form.

Chief Justice Rachel Schuchman said that shifting the debates onto a virtual platform has been the biggest challenge for UPUA presented by the coronavirus thus far. However, she hopes the online format will increase the debates’ viewership.

“One benefit of this is that hopefully, many more students will interact with the video than would’ve attended an in-person debate,” Schuchman (junior-security and risk analysis) said via email. “I’m happy with how quickly we’ve been able to adapt to this new reality, and that the majority of people have been very understanding.”

In past years, candidates have been able to hand out items such as T-shirts, laptop stickers and brochures to increase name recognition leading up to the election, but since students won’t be on campus, the candidates have had to employ different strategies.

Presidential candidate Erin Boas said that while her and Kyle Larson, her vice presidential candidate, won’t be interacting with their peers face-to-face, they’ve been working on fostering those same connections online.

“We will be putting an emphasis on connecting with students through social media and other online platforms, and also encouraging students to visit our website,” Boas (sophomore-international politics and economics) said via email. “I think that this unfortunate situation can be taken as another reason to think creatively in terms of how we reach and hear students.”

MORE UPUA COVERAGE

Presidential candidate Zachary McKay said this election was “definitely unprecedented,” since a majority of their campaigning now has to be done virtually.

McKay (junior-economics) and his running mate, Lexy Pathickal, had originally planned on doing a “listening tour” across campus to talk to a variety of organizations to hear their respective ideas, but have since had to change their course of action.

“With Zoom calls, we’ve joked around that we’ll do everything in our power to reach students — whether it be texts, phone calls or carrier pigeons — to let students know their ideas are being incorporated into our platform,” McKay said.

And McKay didn’t have any concerns about voter turnout, since elections will still take place online, as they have before.

“Given that it’s the first contested election in two years, I think we’ll have roughly the same or even an increase in voter turnout from previous years,” McKay said. “Just because we’re at home and social distancing doesn’t mean that our community is any less thriving or interested in taking part in the election process.”

Schuchman, however, had doubts as to whether students would be as engaged, since they won’t have the same interactions with the campaigns or the candidates themselves.

“I think there’s a very real possibility that voter turnout could drop,” Schuchman said. “I think it will really depend on if students are staying informed, and if students are interested enough in their student government to invest a few minutes out of their day [to vote].”

Voting will take place on OrgCentral from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on April 15.